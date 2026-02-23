Bucs, Lady Bucs continue playoff winning ways

× 1 of 3 Expand Kyle Parmley Class 7A Northeast Regional Hoover's Jackson Sheffield (35) during a Class 7A Northeast Regional game on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 3 Expand Kyle Parmley Class 7A Northeast Regional Hoover's Messiah Millin (3) during a Class 7A Northeast Regional game on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 3 Expand Kyle Parmley Class 7A Northeast Regional Hoover's Messiah Millin (3) during a Class 7A Northeast Regional game on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

JACKSONVILLE – It may not look as easy as it has in years past, but the Hoover High School basketball teams are rolling on in the playoffs.

The Hoover boys and girls won Monday afternoon in the Class 7A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University.

Hoover’s girls took care of business in a straightforward manner Monday, beating Sparkman 79-30.

The Lady Bucs jumped out to a 32-6 lead after a quarter of play and were never threatened.

“We did a pretty good job of executing our game plan,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said following the game. We would like to make our free throws, but our pressure definitely got to them.”

Hoover is the five-time defending state champion in Class 7A and is barreling toward a potential sixth straight one. The Lady Bucs dropped their first game of the season, but have won 32 in a row since. Johnson and the coaching staff will always nitpick, but it’s hard to deny the team’s top ranking in 7A.

“Sometimes it looks really good, but at the same time, the coaching staff is never satisfied. The effort was better today and they seemed a lot more focused,” Johnson said.

Johnson pointed out a number of players that are in significant roles this season that have not quite experienced this level of the postseason. Khloe Ford, who went for 17 points and six rebounds, was out last year due to injury.

“It feels great to be back,” the Missouri signee said.

Ava Leonard scored eight points, Londyn Cook secured six rebounds and Chasity Johnson dished out three assists. All of them are players seeing their largest roles of their careers this season.

Aaliyah Blanchard led all scorers with 20 points and has been a key cog in the last several state title runs.

“I came into the year with a lot more confidence,” the senior said. “Since I am a senior, I want to go out with a bang.”

Freshman Kristen Winston went for 17 points as well.

Hoover will now get set to take on No. 2 Albertville in a rematch of last year’s regional final, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. back at Jacksonville State.

The No. 8 Hoover boys hung for a thrilling 61-54 win over No. 3 Huntsville.

The three-time defending state champion Bucs have not had an easy go of it this year, compared to last year’s unbeaten campaign. They have taken 10 losses this season, with a young and inexperienced team learning how to get it done along the way.

“I’m happy for them to get this thing rolling and have an opportunity to keep going,” Hoover head coach Scott Ware said.

Guys like Salim London and DeWayne Brown have taken up much of the oxygen in conversations about Hoover basketball in recent years, but Jackson Sheffield returned from injury Monday and posted 15 points.

“It felt great to get the win with these guys against a good team,” Sheffield said.

Riley Kent and Michael Glass are now among those players in the limelight as well, with Kent leading the Bucs with 16 points and Glass adding 11 points and four rebounds.

“We knew we had some guys that were talented that have watched some really talented guys play the last couple years,” Ware said.

It is the second year in a row Hoover has eliminated Huntsville in the regional tournament, as Christian Schweers has elevated the Huntsville program to one of the state’s best in recent years. The Panthers were led by Evan Toms, who had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Hoover came into the regionals coming off a loss in the area tournament final to Vestavia Hills. The Bucs have taken a few on the chin along the way this season, but it has prepared them for these moments.

“Struggle equals growth if you handle it the right way,” Ware said.

The Bucs will advance to the regional final on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., as they take on Sparkman with a return trip to the final four on the line.