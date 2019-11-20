Playoff Football Primer: Bucs play Thompson in playoff rubber match

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Hoover Buccaneers take the field during a Class 7A second round playoff game between Hoover and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Madison City Schools Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 23-20 in overtime to advance in the Class 7A playoffs. Photo by Erin Nelson

Here's a look at some of the local high school football playoff games this week.

Briarwood (11-1) vs. Bibb County (12-0)

Class 5A quarterfinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 22

: Friday, Nov. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood picked up a 24-14 road victory at Jackson and Bibb County held off Greenville 12-6 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

What to watch: Briarwood is one of three Region 4 teams still alive in the playoffs, joining Pleasant Grove and Ramsay. Bibb County boasts a stout defense, having surrendered just over 10 points per game all season. Briarwood has not lost since dropping two straight to start the year (Chelsea later forfeited the win).

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

The winner gets…: Pleasant Grove or Ramsay in the Class 5A semifinals next week.

Hoover (10-2) at Thompson (10-1)

Class 7A semifinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 22

: Friday, Nov. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Alabaster

Last week: Hoover outlasted James Clemens 23-20 in overtime and Thompson knocked off Florence 38-31 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

What to watch: This is the third consecutive season Hoover and Thompson have met in the Class 7A semifinals. Hoover won in 2017 and Thompson won last season, with the winner of this rubber match set to play in the state championship. Hoover is one of three teams to post 30 points on Thompson this season, while Thompson’s 48 points against Hoover earlier in the season represent the most points the Bucs have allowed in a game all season. With Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford back healthy, both teams should be close to full strength.

Last meeting: Thompson ran away from Hoover in the fourth quarter in a 48-30 win on Sept. 6, 2019. Thompson has won three of the last five meetings between the two schools.

The winner gets…: Auburn or Central-Phenix City in the 7A championship game on Dec. 4 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

Pinson Valley (9-2) at Muscle Shoals (12-0)

Class 6A quarterfinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 22

: Friday, Nov. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: J.F. Moore Stadium – Muscle Shoals

Last week: Pinson Valley cruised past Fort Payne 48-10 and Muscle Shoals squeaked past Gardendale 30-27 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: Last week’s battle with Gardendale represents the only tight game Muscle Shoals has played in all season. The Trojans’ average margin of victory this year is 31 points per game, with their closest win to that point a 29-10 win over 7A Florence. Two-time defending 6A champ Pinson Valley is peaking at the right time, having eclipsed 40 points in each of its last five games.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Muscle Shoals 45-21 on Nov. 16, 2018, in the second round of the playoffs. The two teams have split their two previous meetings, both of them in the postseason.

The winner gets…: Clay-Chalkville or Oxford in the Class 6A semifinals next week.

Clay-Chalkville (10-2) at Oxford (11-1)

Class 6A quarterfinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 22

: Friday, Nov. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lamar Field – Oxford

Last week: Clay-Chalkville steamrolled Athens 35-7 and Oxford shut out Cullman 35-0 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: Region 6 still has three teams left in the playoffs, with two of them facing off this week. Clay-Chalkville represents Oxford’s only loss this season, and the Cougars come in riding a seven-game winning streak.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked off unbeaten Oxford 26-21 on Oct. 18, 2019. Clay-Chalkville leads the all-time series 12-4 and has won both previous playoff meetings between the schools.

The winner gets…: Pinson Valley or Muscle Shoals in the 6A semifinals next week.