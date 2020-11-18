Playoff Football Primer: Bucs, Thompson square off in semis again

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football Hoover Quarterback Josh Lundy(18) drops back to pass during a Class 7A second round playoff game between Oak Mountain and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Hoover Met.

The high school football playoffs are rolling on, with four teams in the Starnes Media coverage area still alive. Here's a look at those games this week.

Hoover (11-1) at Thompson (12-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 20

: Friday, Nov. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Hoover rallied to defeat Oak Mountain 24-21, while Thompson blew past Hewitt-Trussville 42-16 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

What to watch: This is the fourth consecutive season Hoover and Thompson have met in the 7A semifinals, with Thompson emerging victorious in the last two. The Warriors have looked virtually unbeatable all year, their closest game a 13-point victory against Spain Park. Hoover has been impressive in its own right all season, with the Bucs’ only slip-up coming against Thompson on Oct. 23.

Last meeting: Thompson defeated Hoover 39-23 on Oct. 23, 2020. Thompson has won the last four meetings between the two schools, including five of the last seven after Hoover won the first 21 games between the schools.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Auburn and Central-Phenix City in the 7A state championship game Dec. 2.

Pinson Valley (9-2) at Oxford (11-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 20

: Friday, Nov. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley pulled away to beat Shades Valley 48-16, while Oxford knocked off Briarwood 35-14 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: These two teams have won the last three 6A championships, with both having a legitimate shot to win another one this fall. Oxford has looked unstoppable after a season-opening loss to Thompson. The Yellow Jackets’ only close game since was a 32-31 overtime win over 7A Central-Phenix City. Pinson Valley has shown no weakness since a midseason loss to Ramsay, notching four straight wins.

Last meeting: Oxford edged Pinson Valley 31-28 on Nov. 29, 2019, in the 6A semifinals. Oxford holds a 7-2 lead in the all-time series.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Mountain Brook and Clay-Chalkville in the 6A semifinals.

Clay-Chalkville (11-1) at Mountain Brook (11-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 20

: Friday, Nov. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Homewood 42-0, while Mountain Brook held off Gardendale 6-0 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: This 6A quarterfinal game features two of the best defenses in the state at the moment. Combined between the two teams, opponents have scored just seven total points in four playoff games. The Spartans and Cougars each allow fewer than 14 points per game, but have both proven they can score in bunches when needed. This is Clay-Chalkville’s fourth straight year into the quarterfinal round, while Mountain Brook is back for the first time since 2018.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Mountain Brook 30-9 on Nov. 23, 2012, in the third round of the state playoffs. Mountain Brook holds a 7-2 edge in the series, with the last three coming in the playoffs.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Pinson Valley and Oxford in the 6A semifinals.