Playoff Football Primer: Bucs host Mountain Brook in rematch

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Hoover wide receiver George Pickens(1) evades tacklers during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Bob Jones and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at the Hoover Met.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football playoff games this week.

Mountain Brook (9-2) at Hoover (8-3)

Class 7A second round playoff game

Date : Friday, Nov. 16

Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Mountain Brook defeated Austin, 31-0; Hoover defeated Bob Jones, 26-18.

What to watch: It’s a rematch from just three weeks prior, when Hoover had its way in a win over Mountain Brook. However, the Spartans come into the game on a two-game winning streak after posting dominant wins over Gardendale and Austin. Hoover rebounded from a loss to IMG Academy (FL) with a tight win against Bob Jones last week.

Last meeting: Hoover dominated Mountain Brook, 31-7, on Oct. 26, 2018. Hoover holds a 33-7 edge in the series.

If Mountain Brook wins…: Mountain Brook would host Hewitt-Trussville or travel to Thompson in a potential semifinal matchup.

If Hoover wins…: Hoover would host either Hewitt-Trussville or Thompson in a potential semifinal matchup.

Briarwood (9-2) at Vigor (10-1)

Class 5A second round playoff game

Date : Friday, Nov. 16

Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Prichard Municipal Stadium

Last week: Briarwood defeated Valley, 42-28; Vigor defeated Central Tuscaloosa, 45-8.

What to watch: This second-round game pits two of the preseason favorites in Class 5A. Vigor has been ranked No. 2 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for much of the season, while Briarwood fell to the bottom half of the top 10 after a late-season loss to Ramsay.

Last meeting: Briarwood advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs with a 14-13 win over Vigor on Nov. 16, 2012. It is the only previous meeting between the two schools.

If Briarwood wins…: Briarwood would travel to Demopolis or host Pleasant Grove in a potential quarterfinal matchup.

Homewood (9-2) at Gardendale (6-5)

Class 6A second round playoff game

Date : Friday, Nov. 16

Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High School

Last week: Homewood defeated Athens, 24-14; Gardendale defeated Fort Payne, 21-14.

What to watch: Homewood’s offense seems to be getting healthy at the right time, and the Patriots face a Gardendale team fresh off an upset over Fort Payne, in which the Rockets put together its second-best defensive effort of the season.

Last meeting: Gardendale reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs with a 35-14 win over Homewood on Nov. 14, 2014. Homewood holds a 7-2 edge in the all-time series.

If Homewood wins…: Homewood would host either Pinson Valley or Muscle Shoals in a potential quarterfinal matchup.

Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Thompson (9-1)

Class 7A second round playoff game

Date : Friday, Nov. 16

Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville defeated James Clemens, 43-41; Thompson defeated Florence, 45-14.

What to watch: This quarterfinal pairs two of the top offenses in the state against one another, as Thompson averages over 37 points per game and Hewitt-Trussville averages 41.5 per contest. In the last meeting between the two — just three weeks ago — 112 total points were scored.

Last meeting: Thompson came back from a four-touchdown deficit to beat Hewitt-Trussville, 63-49, on Oct. 26, 2018.

If Hewitt-Trussville wins…: Hewitt-Trussville would travel to either Mountain Brook or Hoover in a potential semifinal matchup.

Clay-Chalkville (10-1) at Hartselle (11-0)

Class 6A second round playoff game

Date : Friday, Nov. 16

Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: J.P. Cain Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Mae Jemison, 45-6; Hartselle defeated Pelham, 35-7.

What to watch: This second-round game pits two teams good enough to win the state championship in Class 6A. Both teams feature dominant defenses, as Hartselle allows fewer than nine points per game and has only surrendered double digits to one of its last seven opponents, while Clay-Chalkville gives up just over 13 points per game.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met on the football field.

If Clay-Chalkville wins…: Clay-Chalkville would travel to Decatur or host Oxford in a potential quarterfinal matchup.

Muscle Shoals (9-2) at Pinson Valley (9-1)

Class 6A second round playoff game

Date : Friday, Nov. 16

Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley defeated Albertville, 47-0; Muscle Shoals defeated Minor, 10-7.

What to watch: Both teams come into the game with long winning streaks, with Muscle Shoals winners of seven straight and Pinson Valley winners of its last nine following a season-opening defeat. Muscle Shoals has played a few more tightly-contested games than Pinson has. The Indians have rolled past everyone the last two months.

Last meeting: Muscle Shoals advanced to the quarterfinals with a 22-21 win over Pinson Valley on Nov. 16, 2012. It is the only previous meeting between the two teams.

If Pinson Valley wins…: Pinson Valley would travel to either Homewood or Gardendale in a potential quarterfinal matchup.