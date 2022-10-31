Playoff Football Primer: Bucs host Bob Jones

× Expand Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) signals to the crowd during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, Oct.21, 2022, at Thompson in Alabaster, Al.. Photo by Julia Freeman

The playoffs are upon us, and here is a look at several of the local first round playoff games.

The regular season is over and the playoffs are beginning this week! Check out what sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd have to say in this week's Under the Lights podcast. Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Pinson Valley (6-3) at Mountain Brook (8-2)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 4

: Friday, Nov. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley took an open date; Mountain Brook beat Baker 41-7.

What to watch: Mountain Brook rebounded from a tough loss in the region title game to thump a Class 7A playoff team last week. Pinson Valley has won five of its last six to finish the year, but the Indians have done plenty of mixing and matching with personnel down the stretch. It seems safe to say that the Mountain Brook defense will be the best one Pinson has faced all season.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Pinson Valley 30-0 on Nov. 19, 2021, in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. This is the third straight year the two teams have met in the playoffs, splitting the previous two.

What’s next: The winner of this game faces either Gadsden City or Cullman in the second round.

Homewood (8-2) vs. McAdory (6-4)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 4

: Friday, Nov. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat Jasper 38-20; McAdory knocked off Calera 30-9.

What to watch: Homewood’s passing game has been on fire of late, with quarterback Woods Ray connecting with his host of receivers for big numbers each week. Head coach Ben Berguson wants to see the Patriots be able to complement that with a more effective running game as the postseason begins. McAdory has lost three of its last five coming into the playoffs, but the Yellow Jackets have held explosive offenses from Hueytown and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa to some of their lowest point totals.

Last meeting: McAdory blew out Homewood 45-18 on Sept. 3, 2021. Homewood holds a 9-6 edge in the series, but this is just the second time the two teams have met in the playoffs. In that contest in 1986, Homewood won 10-0.

What’s next: The winner will face the winner between Pike Road and Spanish Fort in the second round.

Hoover (9-1) vs. Bob Jones (5-5)

Class 7A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 4

: Friday, Nov. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover took its open date; Bob Jones lost to Hartselle 38-31.

What to watch: Hoover’s defense has performed at an elite level all season long, but turned it up a notch toward the end of the regular season, as the Bucs pitched three shutouts in the last four games. The Bucs have won nine straight after a narrow season-opening loss to Auburn and are riding high after winning Region 3 with a 7-0 mark. Bob Jones, on the other hand, has had an up and down year, but its three region losses were by a combined nine points.

Last meeting: Hoover downed Bob Jones 26-18 on Nov. 9, 2018, in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Hoover has won all seven contests in this series, and this will be the sixth time the two have met in postseason play.

What’s next: The winner will face the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and Florence in the second round.

Hewitt-Trussville (7-3) at Florence (8-2)

Class 7A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 4

: Friday, Nov. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Braly Municipal Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville and Florence took open dates.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville has quietly put together a strong season, going 7-3 and losing only to three of the best teams in Class 7A. The Huskies have played pretty well recently, winning their last three games after a tough loss at Thompson. Florence last lost in early September to eventual region champ Austin and has taken care of business after dropping three of the first four (Pinson Valley later forfeited).

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville defeated Florence 45-35 on Nov. 3, 2017, in the only previous meeting between the two teams.

What’s next: The winner will play the winner between Hoover and Bob Jones in the second round.

Vestavia Hills (6-4) at Austin (7-3)

Class 7A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 4

: Friday, Nov. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Austin High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills knocked off Helena 44-24; Austin took its open date.

What to watch: The Vestavia Hills offense has been on fire over the last month, scoring 42 points or more in each of the last three points and scoring a program record 347 points in the regular season. The Rebels will need that trend to continue as they make their first playoff appearance since 2019. Austin has turned things around after a 4-6 campaign last fall and excelled this fall, winning the region title. The Black Bears have thrived in close contests, winning four of their seven games by single digits.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills blew past Austin 56-7 on Nov. 4, 2011. Vestavia Hills has won all four meetings between the two schools, with the last two coming in the playoffs.

What’s next: The winner will play the winner between Thompson and Huntsville in the second round.

Clay-Chalkville (8-1) vs. Parker (6-4)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 4

: Friday, Nov. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville and Parker took open dates last week.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville put together another strong regular season, winning at least eight regular season games for the sixth straight year. However, the defending Class 6A state champions do have some questions, particularly on offense. The Cougars started Jaylen Mbakwe at quarterback a few weeks ago, but he was injured in the third quarter of that game. Where his health stands and how the Cougars proceed at that position will need to be answered as the playoffs begin.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

What’s next: The winner will face the winner between Muscle Shoals and Hazel Green in the second round.

Historical information courtesy of AHSFHS.org.