Ford, Sheffield named state Player of the Year finalists

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover forward Jackson Sheffield (35) rebounds the ball over Fairhope guard Alex Markris (14) during the AHSAA Class 7A boys state semifinals between Hoover and Fairhope at BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Thr, March 5, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Hoover Basketball Hoover's Khloe Ford during the Class 7A state championship game between Hoover and Bob Jones on Saturday March 7, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson Prev Next

Two Hoover High School basketball players have been named among the top players in the state.

As part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state basketball team, three players from each class were named as finalists for Player of the Year.

Hoover's Khloe Ford and Jackson Sheffield are each among the finalists. Both players capped off great careers at Hoover with special seasons and were also named first-team Class 7A all-state.

Ford led the Lady Bucs to the state championship with nearly 18 points and nine rebounds per game throughout the season. The Missouri signee was named the Northeast Regional and state tournament MVP, as her strong postseason capped off a dominant season.

Sheffield went for 18 points and eight rebounds per contest to garner first-team honors. The 6-foot-10 forward, who has signed with Vanderbilt, blocked more than 100 shots on the year.

On the girls side, Ford was joined by Albertville's Lani Smallwood and Bob Jones' Ja'Kyah Smith.

Sheffield was a finalist alongside Dothan's Diggy Coleman and Huntsville's Evan Toms.

The winners of the Players of the Year awards along with Mr. and Miss Basketball will be announced on April 14 at the ASWA banquet in Montgomery.