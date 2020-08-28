PHOTOS: Bucs sweep volleyball tri-match

1 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover’s Rya McKinnon (9) spikes the ball as Chelsea’s Amaya Rudolph (7) jumps to block in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
2 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Madison Moore (10) passes the ball in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
3 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover’s Mel Jones (13) jumps to spike the ball at the net as Chelsea’s Landi Rutledge (3) moves to attempt the block in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
4 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Mya Bernard (4) spikes the ball over the hands of Hoover’s Gabbi Essix (15) and Rya McKinnon (9) in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
5 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Morgan Martin (16) sets the ball as Landi Rutledge (3) moves in to spike it over the net in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
6 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover’s Aly Durban (4) passes the ball in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
7 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea head coach Jessica Pickett meets with the Hornets during a timeout in a match against the Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
8 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover’s Maggie Harris (11) sets the ball in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
9 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover’s Gabbi Essix (15) spikes the ball over Chelsea’s Mya Bernard (4) and Emma Pohlmann (17) at the net in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
10 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Madison Moore (10) sets the ball in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
11 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Mackenzie Pierce (14) spikes the ball at the net as Hoover’s Gabbi Essix (15) and Rya McKinnon (9) jump to block in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
12 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Mackenzie Pierce (14) spikes the ball as Hoover’s Aly Durban (4) and Gabbi Essix (15) jump to block in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
13 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover’s Rya McKinnon (9) jumps to spike the ball in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
14 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover’s Rya McKinnon (9) spikes the ball at the net in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
15 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover’s Aly Durban (4) passes the ball in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
16 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Emma Pohlmann (17) sends the ball over the net in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
17 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Morgan Martin (16) sets the ball as Landi Rutledge (3) moves in to send it over the net in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
18 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Anna Sartin (29) serves in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
19 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover head coach Chris Camper meets with the Buccaneers in a huddle during a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
20 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Chelsea’s Emma Pohlmann (17) sends the ball over the net in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
21 of 21
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover at Chelsea Volleyball
Hoover’s Gabbi Essix (15) spikes the ball over the hands of Chelsea’s Mya Bernard (4) and Hope Wright (1) in a match between the Chelsea Hornets and Hoover Buccaneers held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Hoover High School volleyball team traveled to Chelsea on Thursday and picked up a pair of wins in a tri-match that also involved Helena.
In the first match of the evening, Hoover knocked off Chelsea in straight sets, 25-16, 25-20. Hoover also swept Helena in two sets (25-18, 25-15) in an ensuing match. Chelsea beat Helena in the third match of the evening.
