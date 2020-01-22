PHOTOS: Bucs basketball sweeps Thompson

1 of 19
Hoover Girls at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard (5) dribbles the ball guarded by Thompson’s Lindsey Cook (3) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Lady Bucs defeated the Warriors 64-25. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Girls at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots a layup as Thompson’s London Wooley (1) moves to block the shot in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Lady Bucs defeated the Warriors 64-25. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Girls at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) dribbles the ball downcourt in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Lady Bucs defeated the Warriors 64-25. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Girls at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) moves toward the goal guarded by Thompson’s London Wooley (1) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Lady Bucs defeated the Warriors 64-25. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Girls at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) shoots for 3-points guarded by Thompson’s Malaysia Samuel (4) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Lady Bucs defeated the Warriors 64-25. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Girls at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Devon Davidson (4) dribbles the ball guarded by Thompson’s Lindsey Cook (3) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Lady Bucs defeated the Warriors 64-25. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Girls at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Janae Hubbard (3) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Thompson’s London Wooley (1) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Lady Bucs defeated the Warriors 64-25. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Girls at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard (5) shoots for 3-points in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Lady Bucs defeated the Warriors 64-25. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Girls at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Campbell Hecklinski (11) shoots for 3-points in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Lady Bucs defeated the Warriors 64-25. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Parker Williams (5) dribbles the ball downcourt in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Parker Williams (5) drives the ball toward the goal guarded by Thompson’s J.B. Mitchell (4) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Brandon Foster (35) shoots for 2-points guarded by Thompson’s Tre Roberson (5) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Chip Culpepper (4) moves toward the goal guarded by Thompson’s Steven Walker (12) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Chip Culpepper (4) shoots a layup in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s D.J. Fairley (1) drives the ball toward the goal guarded by Thompson’s Tyrek Howard (1) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Brodin Grady (30) moves toward the goal guarded by Thompson’s Tre Roberson (5) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Chip Culpepper (4) moves toward the goal guarded by Thompson’s Steven Walker (12) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s P.J. King (10) shoots a layup guarded by Thompson’s J.B. Mitchell (4) and Thompson’s Grant Hopkins (2) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball
Hoover’s Austin Montgomery (11) looks to pass the ball guarded by Thompson’s Grant Hopkins (2) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson
The Hoover High School basketball teams returned to Class 7A, Area 5 play on Tuesday evening, as the girls and boys teams traveled to Thompson. The Lady Bucs continued their dominant play with a 64-25 win, as Aniya Hubbard scored 14 points to pace the team. Reniya Kelly and Janae Hubbard added 11 points in support. The boys picked up a much-needed 51-48 win over the Warriors. Christian Bryant scored 11 points to lead the Bucs. Chip Culpepper registered nine points, six rebounds and three assists, while Parker Williams got eight points, six rebounds and four steals.
Here are a few photos from those contests, with full photo galleries to be found at the links below.
Hoover girls defeated Thompson 64-25. View the full gallery here.
Hoover boys defeated Thompson 51-48. View the full gallery here.