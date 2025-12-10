PHOTOS: Bucs basketball in action

1 of 68
Hoover's Kayla Maxwell (4) presses the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Chasity Johnson (2) puts up a shot during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Chasity Johnson (2) plays defense against Chelsea guard Juliann Bass (2) during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's K. Wooden (14) puts up a shot during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Akeera Sparks (44) and Chelsea guard Alayna Osbourn (20) fights for a loose ball during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Akeera Sparks (44) puts up a shot during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's bench during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover before a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) and Khloe Ford (5) got up for a rebound during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's bench cheers on their teammates during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Khloe Ford (5) puts up a shot while Chelsea guards Olivia Pryor (12) and Ava Lovingood (30) play defense during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Khloe Ford (5) shoots a free throw during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Chelsea guard Ava Lovingood (30) blocks a shot during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Kayla Maxwell (4) brings the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Chasity Johnson (2) looks to pass the ball during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) gets a steal during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Khloe Ford (5) blocks a shot by Chelsea forward Gabby Garcia (23) during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) plays defense during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's a. Leonard (3) brings the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's A. Leonard (3) and Chelsea guard Juliann Bass (2) fight for a lose ball during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) brings the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Kayla Maxwell (4) plays defense during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Chelsea and Hoover fights for a loose ball during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson before a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Chelsea and Hoover captains shake hand before a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover and Chelsea fight for a rebound during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Chasity Johnson (2) puts up a shot during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Akeera Sparks (44) puts up a shot during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's K. Wooden (14) blocks a shot during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover gets ready before a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Multiple payers hit the floor as Chelsea and Hoover fight for a lose ball during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's L. Cook (11) brings the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover Mellow June (15) puts up a shot during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Michael Gates (10) puts up a reverse layup during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover Riley Kent (1) puts up a three while the student section cheers him on during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover Jackson Sheffield (35) throws down a dunk during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
The Hoover student section reacts to a dunk by Jackson Sheffield (35) during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Riley Kent (1) battles for a loose ball during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Michael Glass (5) shoots a three while the student section cheers him on during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Austin Mason (11) puts up a jumper during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Kane Burns (4) and Jackson Sheffield (35) go for a rebound during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Michael Glass (5) puts up a three during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Messiah Millin (3) drives to the basket during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's head coach Scott Ware and Oxford's head coach Joel Van Meter chat before a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover head coach Scott Ware during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover gets ready to attempt foul shots after a technical foul on Oxford during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Jackson Sheffield (35) dunks the ball during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Kane Burns (4) plays defense during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Michael Gates (10) plays defense during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's KJ Steele (32) plays defense during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Riley Kent (1) plays defense during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Michael Gates (10) brings the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Michael Glass (5) drives past the Oxford defense during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Kobe Boleware (2) tries to get past a screen while playing defense during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Mellow June (15) plays defense during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover head coach Scott Ware talks to his players during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Mellow June (15) puts up a layup during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Tate Mitchell (23) drives to the basket during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Tate Mitchell (23) brings the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Kobe Boleware (2) drives for a layup during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover head coach Scott Ware talks to his team during a time out during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover huddles up druing a time out during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's KJ Steele (32) goes above the rim for a rebound during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Jackson Sheffield (35) drives through a defender on his way to the basket during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Messiah Millin (3) brings the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
Hoover's Michael Glass (5) puts up a layup during a game between Hoover and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.
The Hoover High School basketball teams are off to good starts in the 2025-26 season.
Through the first month of the season, the boys varsity squad had a 7-3 record in its first 10 games. After three straight state championships and an undefeated season, the Bucs have retooled and are progressing toward another strong season.
The Lady Bucs are the five-time defending state champion, and are looking like a top team in Class 7A once again. They are 8-1 through their first nine games of the year.
Hare are photos from Hoover's games last Tuesday, as the Lady Bucs blew past Chelsea and the boys team fell to Oxford in a close game.
Check out a preview of both teams in the December edition of the Hoover Sun.