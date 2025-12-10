PHOTOS: Bucs basketball in action

× 1 of 68 Expand Hoover's Kayla Maxwell (4) presses the ball up court during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 68 Expand Hoover's Chasity Johnson (2) puts up a shot during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 68 Expand Hoover's Chasity Johnson (2) plays defense against Chelsea guard Juliann Bass (2) during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 68 Expand Hoover's K. Wooden (14) puts up a shot during a game between Hoover and Chelsea on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at Hoover High School. The Hoover High School basketball teams are off to good starts in the 2025-26 season.

Through the first month of the season, the boys varsity squad had a 7-3 record in its first 10 games. After three straight state championships and an undefeated season, the Bucs have retooled and are progressing toward another strong season.

The Lady Bucs are the five-time defending state champion, and are looking like a top team in Class 7A once again. They are 8-1 through their first nine games of the year.

Hare are photos from Hoover's games last Tuesday, as the Lady Bucs blew past Chelsea and the boys team fell to Oxford in a close game.

Check out a preview of both teams in the December edition of the Hoover Sun.