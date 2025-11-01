Freshman Kohen Reamsma bowls perfect game for Bucs

by

Hoover High School freshman Kohen Reamsma bowled a perfect 300 in the Bucs' match against Oak Mountain last Tuesday.

The perfect game is the first of its kind in Hoover program history, and helped send the Bucs to a 1,807-1,012 win over Oak Mountain in a region match. The Bucs set state records for combined individual scores (1,146) and another for the overall team score.

The team was also led by Braxton Nguyen with a score of 267 and Troy King with a score of 201 in the match.

A couple days later, the varsity boys improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in region play as they rolled to a 1,636-1,331 victory over Helena. The Bucs were led by senior Aiden Dockery with a score of 246. Just behind him was Nguyen with a 239, and Kong rounded out the top three with a 222.