Freshman Kohen Reamsma bowls perfect game for Bucs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Bowling Hoover High School freshman Kohen Reamsma and his teammates celebrate his perfect game of 300 on Oct. 28, 2025. Photo courtesy of Hoover Bowling.

Hoover High School freshman Kohen Reamsma bowled a perfect 300 in the Bucs' match against Oak Mountain last Tuesday.

The perfect game is the first of its kind in Hoover program history, and helped send the Bucs to a 1,807-1,012 win over Oak Mountain in a region match. The Bucs set state records for combined individual scores (1,146) and another for the overall team score.

The team was also led by Braxton Nguyen with a score of 267 and Troy King with a score of 201 in the match.

A couple days later, the varsity boys improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in region play as they rolled to a 1,636-1,331 victory over Helena. The Bucs were led by senior Aiden Dockery with a score of 246. Just behind him was Nguyen with a 239, and Kong rounded out the top three with a 222.