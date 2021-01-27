Paradise named to Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame team

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover offensive lineman Nick Paradise (52) leads the blocking during a game between Spain Park and Hoover on Oct. 11, 2019, at the Hoover Met.

Nick Paradise, an offensive lineman for the Hoover High School football team, was named to the first-ever Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame team by the organizers of the series and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame team is comprised of 25 outstanding student-athletes from across the country who were chosen through a nationwide voting process from among 144 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes selected for 2020.

“The dedication and commitment to success these student athletes showcase each day is exemplary, especially facing the challenges presented this year,” Great American Rivalry Series founder Rick Ford said.

Pat Lindesmith, the chief partnership officer and senior vice president of gold jacket relations for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said the 25 players named to this inaugural Scholar-Athlete team are shining examples of what’s possible when the values of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are demonstrated on the field and in the classroom.

“Leading others by showing that level of commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence every day will result in many successes for the rest of their lives,” Lindesmith said.

The 144 scholar athletes for 2020 each were awarded a college scholarship, and the 25 members of the Hall of Fame team received an additional scholarship.

The voting process for the Hall of Fame team ran from Oct. 19 to Dec. 13. Students, parents, fans and other members of the community were allowed to cast votes.

Paradise was the only scholar athlete from Alabama to make the Hall of Fame team.

This was the 17th year that the Great American Rivalry Series has recognized scholar athletes for their success on the field and in the classroom.

The U.S. Marine Corps is a sponsor of the Great American Rivalry Series.

“The elite status of the Rivalry Series and Hall of Fame fits perfectly with the fighting spirit of the Marine Corps and these fine young athletes,” said Leroy Pennington, a Marine Corps marketing specialist. “They have earned their status as a member of the first-ever Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame team, and we’re honored to recognize their accomplishments.”

Submitted by Great American Rivalry Series.