Opelika coach suspended for playoff game against Hoover

Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb(2) scores during a game between Hoover High School and Fairhope High School on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Hoover Met.

Opelika High School football coach Bryan Moore has been suspended for the Class 7A second round playoff game against Hoover on Friday night, after gaining access to the sideline of Hoover's first-round matchup against Fairhope last Thursday night using a media pass.

The photo above, taken by Barry Stephenson while photographing the game for the Hoover Sun and Under the Lights, shows Moore on the Fairhope sideline during Hoover's game last Thursday, a day before his Opelika team squared off against Florence. Hoover beat Fairhope 35-10 that night, and Opelika defeated Florence 43-7 to advance, setting up Friday night's matchup at the Hoover Met.

In-person scouting is not prohibited by the Alabama High School Athletic Association and is commonplace, but Moore gained access to the field using a media pass intended for working reporters and photographers, which is a violation of AHSAA policy.

As a result, Moore will miss the Bulldogs' game at Hoover on Friday night.

"Opelika City Schools and Coach Bryan Moore respect the standards set by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. While observing Hoover High School's playoff game, Coach Moore used a media pass to access the field and take notes. Though he had no ill intent, Coach Moore recognizes this was an error in judgment and accepts the suspension," Opelika City Schools said in a provided statement.

"In accordance with AHSAA Central Board of Control policy, eligibility rulings are only provided to member schools. We encourage all media to contact member schools for access to rule violations. The AHSAA did apply rule violations to Opelika High School," AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon said in a statement.

