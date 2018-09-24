New seniors on the block

× Expand Photos by Todd Lester. Bucs wide receiver Xavier Long (17) plays in the slot for Hoover.

Zach Elam and Xavier Long have been through the Hoover High School football program, and now it is their time to shine.

The wide receivers, both seniors, are slot-type receivers. They complement senior Auburn-commit George Pickens well. The trio proved how dynamic it is in the nationally-televised win over Pinson Valley on Aug. 25. Pickens caught seven passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Elam caught five passes for 79 yards and a score, while Long grabbed three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

“I just want to get better each game we play and help the team as much as I can,” Long said. “[The] team goal is to be 1-0 each week.”

That sure sounds like a program guy, one who has bought into the plan.

“They’re just unbelievable guys,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett. “They believe in our program. They’re guys that do a lot of the grunt work. Those are the guys that end up making plays. They catch balls in the middle. They catch balls in traffic. They play on special teams. They’re big-time players that bring it every day in practice. They give you great reps. You know what you’re going to get out of them. They’re very dependable and they understand what we’re doing. It means something to them to play here, and it means something to them to be a champion, and that’s a legacy they want to leave behind.”

The game following Aug. 25 was a struggle. Mother Nature postponed the game against nationally-ranked St. John’s College (DC) until the following morning, and the atmosphere was just different. The Bucs lost 42-14 on Sept. 1, their worst loss since 2008. Pickens amassed 119 yards on seven receptions, all in the first half. Elam grabbed two passes for 25 yards, while Long caught two for 15 yards.

This season should be an impressive one for the tandem, with quarterback Robby Ashford under center. He’s one of the best junior signal callers not only in the state, but in the country. The similarities in two of Ashford’s favorite targets are striking.

Sure, they play the same position at a similar size. They’re both full-time starters for the first time, as Elam started in the first game last season but missed the next five games due to injury.

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Hoover wide receiver Zach Elam (6) is making the most of his chance to start for the Bucs.

But they seem to think the same way, too. Both said playing football at Hoover is “like no other.”

“Being a part of something so special is more than anyone can truly ask for,” Elam said. “Coach Niblett stresses mainly to do all the little things right. He doesn’t just relate things to football, he relates them to life and just wants his guys to succeed in everything they do. He is a phenomenal leader. He always pushes us to our maximum effort and still has formed great relationships with everyone at the same time.”

Elam said Long is one of his good friends.

“He’s one of the most hard-working and determined players I’ve ever played with,” Elam said. “He’s a great guy and a great player.”

Long echoed the same thoughts about his teammate.

“Zach is one of the hardest workers on the team,” Long said. “He makes me want to work even harder just watching him grind. We are also close off the field.”

Both said they are motivated by their families. Elam’s older brother was a standout Hoover wide receiver, and Long would be the first in his family to play a sport collegiately.

Those collegiate decisions are for after the season, after the Bucs attempt to chase down a third consecutive Class 7A state championship.

“Becoming a starter at Hoover is a dream come true,” Elam said. “As a kid I always looked up to the older players and tried to be like them. It takes a lot of hard work and determination, mainly when times get tough, because when times get tough is really what makes you better.”