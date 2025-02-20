Lady Bucs handle adversity, push for final four return

× 1 of 13 Expand Hoover's Jaliyah Manuel (23) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 13 Expand Hoover girls varsity baskebtall team accepts the regional trophy after the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 13 Expand Hoover's Kaitlyn Gipson (12) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 13 Expand Hoover's Tatum English (22) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 13 Expand Hoover's Tatum English (22) dribbles the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 13 Expand Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) dribbles the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 13 Expand Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 13 Expand Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) dribbles the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 13 Expand Hoover's Kristin Winston (1) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 13 Expand Hoover's Kaitlyn Gipson (12) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 13 Expand Hoover's Aaliyah Blanchard (13) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 13 Expand Hoover's Tatum English (22) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 13 Expand Hoover's Kristen Winston (1) shoots the ball during the Hoover vs. Albertville 7A Regional Championship game at Jacksonville State on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

JACKSONVILLE – Sometimes you have to weather the storm, both literally and figuratively.

On a cold morning with ongoing snow showers outside Pete Mathews Coliseum, the Lady Bucs also had to combat the energy and confidence of Albertville on Thursday morning in the Class 7A Northeast Regional final.

They did both well, particularly the storm on the floor at Jacksonville State University.

Hoover surged in the second half to win 84-72, advancing to the state final four next week, as the Lady Bucs are on a quest for a fifth consecutive state title.

“They handled it the way they’ve handled adversity all season,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said following the game. “This game was an example of our season. We started off down, went up and got in a rhythm, then shot ourselves in the foot some. But we weathered that storm and got a good win against a really good team.”

The Lady Bucs will take on Central Regional qualifier Central-Phenix City in the state semifinals next Thursday at noon. The winner of that one will advance to the state championship game Saturday.

Fresh off Albertville’s upset win over Vestavia Hills on Monday, Aggies’ supporters filled up more than half the arena and provided a spark. The Aggies played well in the first half, but Hoover matched that effort on both ends of the floor.

Albertville took hold of a 21-20 lead after a quarter, and Hoover nudged ahead 45-40 at the half on Kristen Winston’s putback at the horn. Albertville had stretched its lead to 30-24 before the Lady Bucs closed out the half on a 21-13 run.

Both teams shot 50% from the field in a frenetic half of basketball. Johnson said the noise of the crowd affected the Lady Bucs early on, but they settled in.

For much of the second half, though, Hoover was the team able to consistently keep that high level of play. The Bucs started the third quarter on a 7-0 run and led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter.

In the game, Aaliyah Blanchard led the way, posting a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Winston finished with 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Kaitlyn Gipson added 17 points and Jaliyah Manuel scored 11 points.

“This is a team effort,” Gipson said.

Albertville fought back in the final few minutes, but that lead the Lady Bucs built was enough to see them through to the next round. Lani Smallwood led the way for the Aggies with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Mylie Butler, the star of the Vestavia win, finished with 16 points and seven assists.

Despite not having last year’s state tournament MVP Khloe Ford, who has missed the last couple months, the Lady Bucs continue to reach historic heights.

“This one, a lot of people didn’t think we would make it because Khloe got hurt,” Johnson said. “A lot of people wrote us off. We have talent all through our roster so it’s next man up. We’re doing stuff people said we weren’t going to be able to do.”