Lady Bucs dominate, head back to final four

HANCEVILLE – The Lady Bucs continued the reclamation tour on Thursday morning.

Hoover High School’s girls basketball team thumped Austin 61-25 in the Class 7A Northwest Regional final at Wallace State Community College to advance to its third consecutive state final four.

Hoover started out strong, carrying an 18-5 lead into the second quarter. But the Lady Bucs had its lone lull of the game in that second period, as Austin outscored the Lady Bucs 15-13 and cut the deficit to 31-20 heading into halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, though, the Lady Bucs turned it on. In the third quarter, they held Austin scoreless and put the game out of reach quickly.

“It feels great,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said. “We’re always excited to get another regional championship, but it’s not our ultimate goal. But t was good to come out in the second half and play well defensively.”

Aniya Hubbard and Reniya Kelly led the way for Hoover, like they have so many times before. Hubbard was a force in the paint, scoring 25 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Kelly tallied 13 points and secured nine rebounds of her own. Each player registered four steals as well and Kelly tallied seven assists.

“I know we’ve been there a couple times but it shows that our chemistry is good, that we’re able to keep getting back to the final four,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard and Kelly know nothing other than playing on the biggest stage at the end of the season, but getting back there never gets old.

Hoover will play Auburn on Tuesday at UAB’s Bartow Arena at 9 a.m.

“You always get excited to play,” Kelly said. “I’m very excited to play and get in that arena and atmosphere.”

After falling to Spain Park in the state championship game last year, Hoover has had one thing on its mind all season. The Lady Bucs have dropped just one game all year and are on a mission to return to that stage with another shot at a state title.

“I never have to try to get them determined,” Johnson said. “The feeling we had in the locker room after the game last year is something we don’t want to feel again.”

Kristen McMillan added nine points and Jada Knight scored eight. Austin had two players score six points, in Tashanti Watkins and Hannah Cohn.