Lady Bucs cruise into final

BIRMINGHAM – The Hoover High School girls basketball team is on a mission.

The Lady Bucs took care of business on Tuesday morning, dispatching Auburn 55-36 in the Class 7A state semifinals at Bartow Arena.

“The girls came in focused and didn’t waver through some adversity during the game, like foul trouble,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said. “It just defines who this team is.”

With the win, Hoover advances to the state championship game for the third straight year. The Lady Bucs will play either Hewitt-Trussville or Theodore on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Hoover led nearly wire to wire, taking the lead for good less than two minutes into the game. The Lady Bucs went on an 8-0 run to take a 13-5 lead. Hoover began the second quarter on a 14-1 run and held a double-digit lead the rest of the way. The Lady Bucs led 36-22 at the halftime break.

Hoover (31-1) forced 23 Auburn turnovers, leading to 31 points. Aniya Hubbard came up with seven steals to lead the staunch defensive effort.

“We always want to try to create an advantage and that’s a great place to create that advantage,” Johnson said.

Hubbard also led the team with 11 rebounds and has been the team’s leading rebounder the last two seasons. Hoover outrebounded Auburn 34-23 and pulled down 17 offensive boards.

The third quarter was a slow one for both sides, as Hoover outscored Auburn just 7-3.

Hoover coasted to victory in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Bucs continued their self-proclaimed reclamation tour. Hoover won the 7A title in 2019, but fell to crosstown rival Spain Park in the state title game last year.

“The goal for us started Feb. 29, 2020 [the day the Lady Bucs lost Spain Park]. After the way we felt that day, everyone was willing to buy in,” Johnson said.

Hubbard missed the final four last season due to injury and Reniya Kelly remembers the feeling of devastation in the locker room following the game. Both have made it a mission to redeem themselves.

“We knew we had to dominate this year,” Hubbard said.

Kelly led all scorers with 16 points in the game, while Hubbard and Layla Etchison each scored 12 points. Olivia Porter led Auburn with 13 points.

Johnson said the Lady Bucs were set for a light practice Tuesday evening, at which point they would then know their Wednesday opponent.