Bucs soccer coach Kris Keplinger retires

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media JCCHS at HV Boys Soccer Hoover head coach Kris Keplinger points as he calls out directions from the sideline during a varsity soccer match between the Cavaliers and Bucs at Hoover High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Cavaliers 6-1. Photo by Erin Nelson

After a long run as one of the most successful high school boys soccer coaches in the state, Kris Keplinger is retiring from his post leading the Hoover High School program.

“I love my job, love the kids, love the parents,” Keplinger said. “It’s been an unbelievable ride and time. I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Keplinger came to Alabama in the 1990s and embarked on an illustrious coaching career. He coached at Shades Valley for a decade, winning three state championships (2001, 2004 and 2006). Following the third one, he was hired at Hoover.

After getting close several times, the Buccaneers finally broke through in 2019 to win the Class 7A state title.

“I felt like we’d had so many really good teams and just couldn’t ever seem to seal the deal,” Keplinger said. “That team had a lot of grit.”

To cap off that 2019 title, senior Finn Dowdey netted a penalty kick to lift Hoover to a 3-2 win over Enterprise in the state championship game.

Over his career, Keplinger finished as the state runner-up two other times, advanced to two other state final fours and seven other quarterfinal appearances. His teams won the area championship 16 times, and he finished with an overall record of 444-124-42.

Keplinger gave a great deal of credit to those around him for the program’s success over the years.

“I’ve had the best coaching staff that anyone could ever ask for,” he said. “(Athletic Director) Andy Urban has been great to work with and work for. The administration has always been very supportive of our program.”

Keplinger still feels horribly for the 2020 team that was not afforded the chance to complete its season due to the onset of the pandemic. But the most rewarding part of his job throughout his career was seeing student-athletes improve and mature over a four-year period.

The message to the teams was always clear.

“If you do something, you do it to the best of your ability. If you put your heart into it, then losing hurts, and winning is that much better,” Keplinger said. “That’s one of the biggest things I’ve always tried to emphasize is if you pour your heart into something and don’t hold anything back, when you’re successful it’s great, and when you lose it hurts.”

There are many keys in the making of a successful and consistent program, the most important of which is “great players,” in Keplinger’s eyes. But there are also other finer details that are important.

“Just trying to be consistent, meaning attention to detail. Having great leadership on the team is huge. It’s been my experience that if your best players are your hardest workers, then you’re going to be successful,” he said.

Keplinger made sure to thank his wife and family for allowing him the time to pour into the people in his soccer program to the degree necessary to ensure success. He also thanked the parents for their support as well.

Keplinger said running a program is similar to running a small business — challenging but worth it. “There’s a lot to it; there’s a lot that goes into it, but it’s one of the most fulfilling jobs you could ever ask for.”