Khloe Ford named Miss Basketball

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Mr./Miss Basketball Banquet Hoover's Khloe Ford won Miss Basketball at the ASWA postseason basketball banquet on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover center Khloe Ford (5) prepares to shoot a free throw during the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinals between Hoover and Alma Bryant at BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Thr, March 5, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Hoover Basketball Hoover's Khloe Ford during the Class 7A state championship game between Hoover and Bob Jones on Saturday March 7, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover center Khloe Ford (5) dribbles the ball during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover center Khloe Ford (5) shoots over Albertville center Whitley Booker (30) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Mr./Miss Basketball Banquet Miss Basketball Khloe Ford, left, and Mr. Basketball Jaylen Alexander at the ASWA postseason basketball banquet on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Mr./Miss Basketball Banquet Hoover's Khloe Ford and head coach Krystle Johnson at the ASWA postseason basketball banquet on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Mr./Miss Basketball Banquet Hoover athletic director Harley Lamey, Khloe Ford and head coach Krystle Johnson at the ASWA postseason basketball banquet on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Mr./Miss Basketball Banquet The Super All-State players at the ASWA postseason basketball banquet on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

Hoover High School girls basketball star Khloe Ford now has a few more pieces of hardware to add to her collection, as Ford was named Miss Basketball on Tuesday.

Ford received the award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association after leading the Lady Bucs to a sixth consecutive state championship last month. She was initially named the Class 7A girls Player of the Year as one of three finalists, and was also named to the Super All-State team, comprised of the top five girls players regardless of classification.

Once she was named the Player of the Year in 7A, Ford started to believe she may get the nod for Miss Basketball. But in a room full of the best players across Alabama, she expressed gratitude for the moment.

"I had a feeling that I would, but also too, if I didn't, I was just gonna be very grateful to be here, because this is a really big moment for me, and I'm really thankful for even just being in the same room with all these players," Ford said.

Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson fought back tears as Ford was announced as Miss Basketball, calling it "crazy." Johnson was glad to see Ford recognized for the great season she had.

"She's the most dominant player in Alabama. Nobody can guard her. There's no defensive scheme. There's no one person," Johnson said.

Ford is the fourth winner of Miss Basketball from Hoover, joining Reniya Kelly (2023), Marqu'es Webb (2013) and Sidney Spencer (2003). She averaged 17.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Lady Bucs, who won the state title for the sixth straight year. The 6-foot-3 center has signed with Missouri. She is also the eighth Hoover girl to be named Player of the Year.

Over the last eight years, Hoover's boys and girls programs have combined for 10 Super All-State selections. Jackson Sheffield was also a finalist for 7A boys Player of the Year.

Oxford's Jaylen Alexander won Mr. Basketball after leading the Yellow Jackets to the program's first 6A state championship.

SUPER ALL-STATE

Girls

Khloe Ford, Hoover

Lani Smallwood, Albertville

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

Serenity Rutledge, Moody

Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview

Boys

Jaylen Alexander, Oxford

JaKobi Sharp, Gadsden City

Brendon Davis, Wenonah

Corien Coleman, Williamson

Evan Toms, Huntsville

GIRLS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

7A: Khloe Ford, Hoover

6A: Kristen Johnson, Hazel Green

5A: Serenity Rutledge, Moody

4A: Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview

3A: Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

2A: Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs

1A: Makinley Traylor, Ider

AISA: Diamond Chankio, North River

BOYS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

7A: Evan Toms, Huntsville

6A: Jaylen Alexander, Oxford

5A: Brendon Davis, Wenonah

4A: JB Potter, Ashville

3A: Braden Gordon, Montgomery Academy

2A: Khalil Luster, Red Bay

1A: Devin Melton, Brantley

AISA: Jayden Buckhannon, Abbeville Christian

The awards were sponsored by ALFA Insurance and were awarded at a banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.