Hoover High School senior Kyle Smith has signed to continue his track and field career with the University of Arkansas, which is among the winningest track and field programs in NCAA history.

Signs of Kyle Smith’s uncommon leaping ability began to surface long ago.

In eighth grade, when he stood only 5 feet, 7 inches, Smith dunked on a 10-foot basketball hoop.

“But I never really thought anything of it,” he said.

These days, jumping is almost always on his mind. In the five years that have elapsed since he first took flight, Smith, a Hoover High School senior, has become one of the best jumpers in Alabama.

In November, he signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Arkansas on a track and field scholarship.

“I’m real excited for him because he’s living the dream,” said Hoover coach Devon Hind. “He’ll represent Alabama well when he goes there.”

Arkansas is among the winningest track and field programs in NCAA history.

The Razorbacks recruit the top athletes from around the globe, as underscored by the six countries represented on their men’s roster.

Smith will fit right in with his new teammates. He is an elite talent joining elite company.

“They kind of share the mentality that I carry every time I’m competing,” Smith said. “They’re winners.”

Smith has played a key role in Hoover’s current title run. The Bucs have won the Class 7A indoor and outdoor championships the last two seasons.

Individually, Smith captured his first state crown at the 2018 state indoor meet. He won the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet, 7 inches. Last spring, Smith broke the Hoover school record in the event with a soaring mark of 48-7.

The record, set in 2001, was as old as him.

“It’s one of those you thought would probably never get broken,” Hind said.

Smith did not enter Hoover High intent on becoming its next track and field sensation.

He played football as a freshman and quit only after breaking both his wrist and ankle.

As a sophomore, Smith opted to concentrate exclusively on track.

“He’s been very consistent on his improvement,” Hind said. “He’s very focused and has big goals.”

In addition to his indoor triple jump triumph, Smith has notched three runner-up finishes at the state level: once each in high jump, long jump and triple jump.

Smith had a chance to win the triple jump at the 2018 state outdoor meet but pulled his hamstring before his final attempt.

“That’s the one that got away,”he said.

Smith does not want that to happen again his senior year. In practice, he has been building his speed and critiquing his technique to ensure crisp jumps on meet days.

He aspires to break his own school record before graduating.

“I’m not going to say he can’t do it,” Hind said, “because he’s hit every goal he’s ever tried.”

One day, Smith hopes to become an All-American at Arkansas. Then, he would like to turn pro.

It is a lofty plan that few can execute. But for Smith, it is attainable.

As far as he’s concerned, he already possesses a winning formula, characterized by an insatiable work ethic and an unrelenting faith.

“Honestly, without God, I wouldn’t be where I’m at,” Smith said.