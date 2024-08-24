Bucs rally, win on James Bryant field goal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chandler Fullman Hoover High School takes on Western High School in Davie, Florida, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

The Hoover High School football team kicked off the season a day later than most teams across Alabama, playing in the Broward County National Football Showcase in south Florida on Saturday evening.

The Bucs got the 2024 season off to a positive start by rallying to knock off Western (Fla.) 17-14, as James Bryant’s 38-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner.

“I was very nervous,” Bryant admitted.

He stuck to his routine, though, and treated it like any other kick, as he drilled it through the uprights to put the Bucs ahead. The final 18 seconds were the only ones Hoover led the whole night, as the Bucs rallied from an early deficit and emerged in the end.

Chip English, leading the Bucs as the interim head coach for the first time, lauded his team’s resilience throughout the contest.

“They’re fighters,” he said following the game. “No matter what hits them in the face, no matter what adversity they have, when it comes down to it, they’re ready to play football. They did that tonight.”

The game was largely a defensive struggle, as neither offense put together much in the way of sustained drives throughout the night.

Western’s two touchdowns were a direct result of its offense starting with a short field.

A Hoover turnover in the opening frame set Western up for a quick 33-yard drive, resulting in an 18-yard touchdown pass. Western converted the two-point attempt as well to take an 8-0 lead.

Hoover’s offense finally awoke late in the second quarter, as Keilan Jefferson converted a couple first downs and JR Mosley punched it in with a short touchdown run to cut the deficit to 8-7.

That score would stand until the final quarter, when a Western punt return all the way to the Hoover 30-yard line set up a short touchdown drive.

But after Western’s touchdown, Jamar Moultrie blocked the extra point to leave the score at 14-7. Moultrie then proceeded to return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, as the Bucs tied the game at 14-14 early in the fourth quarter.

“He’s electric,” English said. “Coming out here tonight, having a blocked kick, having the kick to tie it up, that’s nothing new to us. But at the same time, big players make big time plays in big time games.”

Hoover got the ball back in the final moments and got into field goal range for Bryant, who nailed the game-winner.

Hoover’s defense made several big plays all evening. Moultrie broke up multiple passes. Justyn Hartley notched a sack. Tre Darden had a key tackle for loss in the final quarter. Cameron Torbor broke up a pass that he nearly intercepted in the fourth quarter as well.

“It was a battle tonight. That’s a good football team, we’re a good football team,” English said.

Hoover has a quick turnaround, as the Bucs host Spain Park next Friday in the city rivalry game. Spain Park blew out Sparkman 38-7 on Friday to begin the season.

“After tonight, this game is behind us. We’ve got a short week going in. If I said I didn’t want this one really bad, I’d be lying to you. It’s nice for our team,” English said.

