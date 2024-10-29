Bucs reach state final four again

× 1 of 37 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Hoover's Aliyah Pooler (4) spikes the ball during the Elight Eight Class 7A State volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 37 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Hoover fans cheer on the team during the Elight Eight Class 7A State volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 37 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Hoover player Amelia Browne (8) celebrates a play during the Elight Eight Class 7A State volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 37 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Hoover player Madi Lopez (9) dives for the ball during the Elight Eight Class 7A State volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. The Hoover High School volleyball team was not a one-hit wonder. After a run to the state final four last fall, the Bucs followed up with a repeat performance this season.

The Bucs made it to the Class 7A semifinals Tuesday, wishing they could have gone further but knowing they capped off a strong season.

“Last year, no one expected us to be here, because we graduated such a large class [the year before],” Hoover head coach Amanda Wood said. “This year, it was one goal to get back to the elite eight, make it to the final four, and push forward. We came up a little short.”

Hoover defeated Enterprise on Tuesday morning in the opening round at the Birmingham CrossPlex, winning in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24.

Layla Smith led the charge in that match, going for 19 kills. Sydney Durban finished with 40 digs on defense. Madi Lopez had 10 digs and 20 assists, and Addison Jenkins finished with 16 assists.

But in the semifinals, the two-time defending state champion proved too much. McGill-Toolen knocked off the Bucs in four sets, 25-21, 30-32, 25-21, 25-20.

Durban had 18 digs in the match, Smith had 14 kills, Aliyah Pooler finished with seven kills, Lopez notched 15 assists and Jenkins added 12 assists.

Hoover put together a strong season, and was particularly strong in the middle stretch of the season. After a lull toward the end of the regular season, the Bucs won the area tournament and finished second in the North Super Regional the week prior.

This senior class is another big one. Olivia Guenster, Smith Sophia Shofner, Amelia Browne, Lopez, Durban, Madeline Splawn and Kayla Terrell capped off their Bucs careers.

“It’s going to be a big chunk gone, but there’s a good core group coming back,” Wood said. “I hope people count us out again.”