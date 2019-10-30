Bucs cap off season in 7th straight state tournament

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Aly Durban (4) sets the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's Ann Vandevelde (1) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) misses a block at the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) returns the ball as Mountain Brook's MK Fowlkes (5) guards the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Mountain Brook Spartans erupt with excitement after defeating Hoover in the Class 7A state semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's Grace Carr (24) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Mel Jones (13) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Kendal Youngblood (22) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) jumps to spike the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) sends the ball over the net, past Mountain Brook's Greer Golden (3) during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 13 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Hoover Buccaneers high-five the Mountain Brook Spartans following the Class 7A state semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 14 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's Celie Field (10) returns the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 15 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's Ann Vandevelde (1) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 16 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Aly Durban (4) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 17 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) spikes the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 18 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 19 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's Liz Vandevelde (22) gets set to return the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 20 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's MK Fowlkes (5) jumps to spike the ball as Hoover’s Mel Jones (13) and Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) guard the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 21 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's Grace Carr (24) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 22 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Aly Durban (4) sets the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 23 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Mountain Brook Spartans erupt with excitement after defeating Hoover in the Class 7A state semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 24 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's Ann Vandevelde (1) sets the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 25 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Mountain Brook Spartans erupt with excitement after defeating Hoover in the Class 7A state semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 26 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's Celie Field (10) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 27 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover coach Chris Camper talks to his team during a timeout in the Class 7A state tournament semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 28 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Mountain Brook fan section cheers for the Spartans during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 29 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's MK Fowlkes (5) jumps to spike the ball as Hoover’s Mel Jones (13) and Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) guard the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson × 30 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook's Greer Golden (3) sends the ball over the net as Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) and Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) guard the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – The Hoover High School volleyball team’s final match of the season summed up its season in a nutshell.

Hoover (34-15) gave Mountain Brook all it could handle in the Class 7A semifinals at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday afternoon, but the Bucs came out on the short end in four sets (21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 11-25).

“That’s probably the best we’ve played in maybe two or three weeks,” Hoover head coach Chris Camper said.

The fact that Hoover lost to Mountain Brook — which now heads to the final to face McGill-Toolen on Thursday — fails to tell the whole story. Hoover let opportunity slip in the first and third sets.

“I told them I’ve got a game plan that’s going to keep us in the match. All I need from you is 100% and to play for each other,” Camper recalled telling his team before the match.

It did and they did. Hoover jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the opening set but couldn’t hang on. The Bucs played a strong second set and won. They held a 21-19 edge in the third but also let that one get away. The fourth was a runaway train.

“The up-and-down is because we’re so young, so the rollercoaster’s been there all year,” Camper said.

In defeat, Hoover was led on offense by Rya McKinnon, who contributed 12 kills. Sydney Melton had 16 digs and Aly Durban tallied 37 assists. Durban and Laurel Burkhardt each had 10 digs, with Burkhardt registering eight kills as well. Melton had five kills, Mel Jones had four and McKinnon also put up six digs, one assist and four aces.

In the quarterfinal, played Wednesday morning, Hoover knocked off Enterprise in four sets (25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16). In that match, McKinnon registered 23 kills and 20 digs. Gabbi Essix had 16 kills, while Melton had 10 kills and nine digs, Burkhardt had 17 digs and seven digs, Melton finished with 10 kills and nine digs, and Durban racked up 50 assists and 11 digs.

× 1 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Peyton David (1) passes the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) spikes the ball at the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Kendal Youngblood (22) gets low to pass the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Sydney Melton (8) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Sydney Melton (8) returns the ball at the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) sets the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 9 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Aly Durban (4) sets the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 10 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 11 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover coach Chris Camper reacts during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 12 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover fans cheer for the Buccaneers during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 13 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Sydney Melton (8) gets set under the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 14 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) and Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) jump to block the ball at the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 15 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 16 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 17 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) spikes the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 18 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Baxley Downs (2) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 19 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) spikes the ball at the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 20 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Mel Jones (13) and Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) jump to block the ball at the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 21 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover's Aly Durban (4) and Hoover's Kayla Jemison (6) jump to block a ball at the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson × 22 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) jumps to send the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Hoover and Enterprise on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

The appearance at the state tournament is Hoover’s seventh consecutive, a remarkable feat that has become commonplace for the Bucs’ program under Camper. Hoover has also won eight straight area championships without dropping an area match in that span.

“I’m proud of my girls, I’m proud of their effort,” Camper said. “I thought they played well. It’s the final four, there’s 28 teams at home. We’re not excited about getting to the final four because we’ve been here so much.”

The Bucs roster features three seniors in Burkhardt, Heather Hancock and Amelia Johnigan. The contributions of those three will be missed, Camper said, but the Bucs’ roster is equipped to be dangerous for the next few years.

“We’re excited about the future of this program, not just next year. We have an opportunity to continue what we’re doing,” Camper said.

Essix and McKinnon are two of the state’s top players and will be able to carry the load once again, as the Bucs aim to capture that elusive first state title.

“Winning a championship is about timing and matchups and health,” Camper said.