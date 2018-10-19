Bucs show resolve in Niblett's 200th win

× 1 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Vestavia Hills Jake Levant(44) sacks the quarterback during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 2 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Vestavia players enter the field before a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 3 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Vestavia Hills Cooper Bishop(41) runs for a nice gain during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 4 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Vestavia Hills Sean Smyth(15) is brought down after a run during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 5 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover defensive back Myles Spurling(9) records a sack during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 6 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover running back Larry McCammon III(3) breaks through the line for a nice gain during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 7 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover running back Larry McCammon III(3) leaps over a Vestavia defender during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 8 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Vestavia Hills Sam Willoughby(21) makes a tackle during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 9 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford(16) scores during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 10 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Vestavia Hills Eli Sawyer(17) throws a pass during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 11 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover running back Larry McCammon III(3) flips the ball to the official after scoring a touchdown during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 12 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School A Vestavia Hills runner is brought down after a run during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 13 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover defensive lineman Ryan Caldbeck(42) and Jeppa Kilgore(51) combine to bring down a Vestavia runner during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 14 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover running back Larry McCammon III(3) is brought down after a run during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 15 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football A member of the Hoover Band during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 16 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Members of the Vestavia Band play during halftime of a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 17 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Vestavia Hills Eli Sawyer(17) tosses the ball to running back Cooper Bishop (41) during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 18 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover linebacker Greg Russell(43) makes a tackle during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 19 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover wide receiver George Pickens(1) leaps to avoid a tackler during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 20 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Vestavia Hills Brock Payne(14) makes a tackle during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 21 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover defensive back Jabari Moore(4) breaks up a pass during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 22 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School A Vestavia Hills defender makes a tackle during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 23 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover running back Larry McCammon III(3) breaks through the line for a nice gain during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 24 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School A member of the Vestavia dance team during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 25 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Members of the Hoover Color Guard during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 26 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover players warmup before the start of the 3rd quarter uring a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 27 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover players warmup before the start of the 3rd quarter uring a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 28 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School A Vestavia Hills receiver runs for a nice gain during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 29 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover wide receiver George Pickens(1) spins out of a tackle during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 30 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover defensive back Kory Chapman(22) makes a tackle during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 31 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover tight end Jesse Kelley(31) runs the ball for a big gain during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 32 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford(16) is brought down after a run during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 33 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Members of the Vestavia Band play during halftime of a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 34 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Members of the Vestavia's Band during halftime of a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. × 35 of 35 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hils High School Members of the Vestavia Band play during halftime of a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. Prev Next

VESTAVIA HILLS -- Hoover High School head football coach Josh Niblett is always preaching to his players that they need to fight back from adversity.

The Bucs did that on Friday in a 31-14 win at Vestavia Hills, clinching a Class 7A playoff berth while ending the Rebels’ chances of reaching the postseason.

Up 24-7 late in the third, Bucs running back Larry McCammon was on his way to a 35-yard touchdown run, but fumbled around the 1-yard line. The ball went out of the end zone for a touchback.

Vestavia Hills ran down the field and capped an 80-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run from Cooper Bishop, who rushed 26 times for 145 yards.

On Hoover’s next drive, quarterback Robby Ashford was sacked for a loss of 15. But on the next play, the junior who just turned 16 turned on the accelerator and raced down the left sideline on a zone read for an 80-yard touchdown run, essentially icing the game.

The Bucs improved to 6-2, 5-1 in 7A, Region 3. The Rebels dropped to 4-4, 2-4.

“It happens sometimes in football, and you’re going to make mistakes,” Ashford said. “I credit my O-Line and receivers for blocking for me. I remember the (defensive) end was in the middle, so I was like, 'I’m keeping this.' I got some blocks, made a cut and got up the field and just ran for my life.”

Ashford finished with 10 carries for 130 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He completed 12-of-22 passes for 163 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens. McCammon rushed 11 times for 122 yards with an 11-yard second-quarter score, as Hoover led 21-7 at halftime.

“We knew they were playing to get in (the playoffs) and we were playing to get in,” said Niblett, who won his 200th game as a coach. “For us to come here on their turf, I thought we played a complete game tonight. I thought we were able to do some things to keep them off balance. When you come in here, you know it’s going to be a physical game.”

This is a big rivalry, and there was some chirping between players after plays. Hoover was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty in the first half, and the Bucs lost a first-half fumble. The teams were called for offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct fouls in the second half. Other than that, it was a clean game.

“It’s better than beating Spain Park and better than beating everybody in the region,” said Pickens, an Auburn University commitment. “It’s hometown rights. Vestavia and Spain Park are our rivals, and Vestavia kind of overtook Spain Park because they’re better.”

Vestavia Hills got a 16-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from Eli Sawyer to Michael Vice. But it wasn’t enough, as this will be the third straight season that the Rebels miss the playoffs.

“They played a good game,” Rebels head coach Buddy Anderson said. “They’re very talented. I’m proud of our kids. We made some mistakes that hurt us and we’ll live another day.”

Vestavia Hills got a stop on the first series of the game, and Hoover kicker Will Reichard missed a 33-yard field goal attempt, but the Rebels were called for roughing the kicker. It gave Hoover a first down, and the Bucs scored on the drive.

“I felt it should have been a running into the kicker instead of a roughing,” Anderson said. “Here again, I’ll watch the film and go from there. I wish we hadn’t of done that, but we had to overcome that.”

Pickens finished with eight catches for 83 yards and sprang a big block on Ashford’s touchdown run.

“I was over there blocking my man to the ground and I looked up and he was in the end zone,” Pickens said. “I didn’t really see him, but I’m glad he scored.

“He reminds me a bit of Cam Newton with the size.”

Hoover hosts Mountain Brook next week, and Vestavia Hills is at Oak Mountain.