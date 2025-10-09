Bucs cruise past T-County

× 1 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 35 Expand Hoover running back JR Mosley (3) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 4 of 35 Expand Hoover running back JR Mosley (3) is tackled by Tuscaloosa County High School linebacker Trindon Henderson (4) during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 5 of 35 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 6 of 35 Expand Hoover defensive tackle Jamarion White (85), Hoover defensive tackle Joe Johnson (9), and Hoover defensive end Javon Pulliam (7) tackle Tuscaloosa County High School running back Dylan Taylor (3) during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 7 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Trey Sanders (6) brings down Tuscaloosa County High School slot Jhakorey Scott (5) during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 8 of 35 Expand Hoover running back CJ Cowley (26) pulls awyh from a Tuscaloosa County tackler during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 9 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Hunter Purdue (0) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 10 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jeremiah Tabb (2) catches a long pass before scoring a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 11 of 35 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 12 of 35 Expand Hoover quarterback Hudson Babb (15) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 13 of 35 Expand Hoover running back Keilan Jefferson (23) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 14 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Nate Johnson (40) causes a fumble during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 15 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Jarrett Goldsby (19) scoops up a fumble before returning it for a Hoover touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 16 of 35 Expand An official eyes the coin toss prior to a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 17 of 35 Expand Hoover captains prior to a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 18 of 35 Expand Hoover Cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 19 of 35 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 20 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Hunter Purdue (0) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 21 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) scores a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 22 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Hunter Purdue (0) scores during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 23 of 35 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 24 of 35 Expand Hoover Cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 25 of 35 Expand Hoover cornerback Jackson Lassiter (22) stops a Tuscaloosa Country ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 26 of 35 Expand Hoover Cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 27 of 35 Expand Hoover defensive end KJ Wright (33) stops Tuscaloosa County High School quarterback Dylan Carlisle (2) during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 28 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Nate Johnson (40) trips up Tuscaloosa County High School slot Jhakorey Scott (5) during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 29 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordon Ward (13) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 30 of 35 Expand Hoover defensive end Javon Pulliam (7) and Hoover defensive end Justyn Hartley (0) pressure Tuscaloosa County High School quarterback Corey Kimble (6) during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 31 of 35 Expand Hoover running back JR Mosley (3) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 32 of 35 Expand Tuscaloosa County High School running back Dylan Taylor (3) is tackled by 3 Hoover High School defenders during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 33 of 35 Expand Hoover cornerback Caden Smith (21) tackles Tuscaloosa County High School quarterback Kaleb Marcum (14) during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 34 of 35 Expand during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 35 of 35 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Tuscaloosa County High School on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson Prev Next

HOOVER -- The Hoover High School football team is finding its rhythm at the right time.

The Buccaneers crushed Tuscaloosa County 51-7 on Thursday night, marking their fourth straight win, scoring at least 45 points in each contest.

“Guys are playing well and we are clicking,” said Hoover head coach Chip English. “That’s what you want as you go down the stretch and we’re doing that right now.”

It was senior night for Hoover (5-3 overall, 3-2 in Class 7A, Region 3), and the Bucs made sure to give their home crowd plenty to celebrate. Five different starters found the end zone before backups took over midway through the third quarter. Hoover rolled up 263 rushing yards while holding the Wildcats (0-7, 0-5) to just 180 total yards.

After an early 36-yard field goal by James Bryant, Keilan Jefferson punched in a 6-yard touchdown to make it 10-0 late in the first quarter.

The Bucs’ special teams then made an impact early in the second quarter. Trey Sanders blocked a punt to set up a 31-yard touchdown run by J.R. Mosley on the next play.

Jonah Winston added a 9-yard scoring run to extend the lead to 24-0, and wide receiver Hunter Purdue broke loose on a 68-yard dazzling end-around to cap a dominant first half, sending Hoover to the locker room up 31-0. Purdue was nearly tackled near the sideline as one defender facemasked him with two others closing in, but managed to keep his feet in-bounds and dance around the last two defenders to score.

The Bucs struck again immediately after halftime when Kaleb Freeman hit Jeremiah Tabb for a 56-yard touchdown on the opening play of the third quarter. Backup quarterback Hudson Babb entered and continued the scoring with a 21-yard strike to Ian Suttle following a 28-yard scramble early in the drive.

Hoover’s defense joined the fun late in the third when linebacker Nate Johnson forced a fumble on a blitz, and Jarrett Goldsby scooped it up for a 43-yard touchdown return to make it 51-0.

Tuscaloosa County broke up the shutout midway through the fourth on a 13-play drive capped by a Corey Kimble rushing score. It was the Wildcats’ first trip inside Hoover’s 40-yard line all night.

Freeman finished 7-of-8 for 113 yards and a touchdown, while Tabb led all receivers with 72 yards.

Purdue totaled 85 yards and the score on four touches, and C.J. Cowley paced the running backs with 51 yards on three carries.

Hoover holds a 22-3 edge in the series and has scored at least 50 points against the Wildcats in back-to-back seasons.

Hoover hosts Thompson in their annual meeting of 7A Goliaths next week, while Tuscaloosa County hosts Vestavia Hills.

“We’re in playoff mode right now,” added English. “We’ve made steps in the right direction each and every week, but this one we have to take a really big step. We’re excited about the challenge and look forward to a big night next Friday.”

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of our Hoover football coverage this fall.