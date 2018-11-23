Thompson engineers last-minute comeback to knock off Bucs

× 1 of 42 Expand Kamp Fender Hoover Head Coach Josh Niblett addresses his team for the final time in the 2018 season following a Class 7A semifinal game between Thompson and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at the Hoover Met. × 2 of 42 Expand Kamp Fender Hoover DL Greg Russell (43) tackles Thompson RB Shadrick Byrd (13) during a Class 7A semifinal game between Thompson and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at the Hoover Met. × 3 of 42 Expand Kamp Fender Hoover LB Jeppa Kilgore (51) during a Class 7A semifinal game between Thompson and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at the Hoover Met. × 4 of 42 Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's Jaeden Sankey (81) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown during a Class 7A semifinal game between Thompson and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at the Hoover Met. × 5 of 42 Expand Kamp Fender The Hoover defense swallows Thompson RB Shadrick Byrd (13) during a Class HOOVER – The Bucs just needed a first down to salt the game away.

But Thompson’s defense held, got the ball back with two minutes to play, and Taulia Tagovailoa engineered a 10-play, 85-yard drive that lifted the Thompson High School football team over Hoover, 31-28, in a Class 7A semifinal epic on Friday night at the Hoover Met.

With 2:35 to play in the game and trailing 28-25, Thompson elected to punt the ball back to Hoover since it had all three timeouts remaining. Hoover was unable to secure a first down and punted it back to the Warriors, who took over at their own 15-yard line with 2:05 to play.

Tagovailoa picked up 57 yards on two straight passes to start the drive and converted a pivotal fourth-and-2 with a 3-yard run. His 14-yard scramble set up a goal-to-go situation and Shadrick Byrd put the exclamation point on a brilliant night with a 3-yard touchdown run. Tre Roberson got into the end zone on a reverse to convert the 2-point play and give Thompson the 31-28 lead with just 21 seconds to play.

“We do that every day at practice,” said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman of the final drive. “There was no two-minute (offense). We just do what we do every day. Let’s go make some plays, and if we’ve got a shot, take a shot. It worked out great. I’m proud of these kids.”

On Hoover’s ensuing play, Jalen Bustamante picked off Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford for the second time in the game, sending the Warriors sideline into a frenzy and the program to the state championship game for the first time since 1982. Thompson will face Central-Phenix City on Dec. 5 in the 7A title game.

“We had a chance in the fourth quarter to put them away and we didn’t put them away. When you give the ball back to them with [2:05] left on the clock and they’ve got 85 (yards to go), there ain’t many people that can do that. But they have the capability of being able to do that,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said following the game.

The final touchdown capped off a fourth-quarter comeback for Thompson (11-1), which trailed 28-17 entering the final quarter. After a missed field goal from Hoover, Thompson capitalized with a 56-yard scoring pass from Tagovailoa to AJ Bonham to cut the deficit to 28-23.

Hoover scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, with Larry McCammon scoring from 18 yards out on a screen pass from Ashford and Jaeden Sankey picking up a blocked punt and scoring, as the Bucs took hold of a two-possession lead. McCammon ended the night with 98 rushing yards and 88 receiving yards on 23 carries and three catches.

Rain began to fall at the outset of the third quarter and lasted the remaining duration of the contest. But in the fourth quarter, Hoover (9-4) gained just one first down over its final two drives.

“With the weather starting like it was, for us to get those two scores in the third quarter was huge,” Niblett said.

It looked as if the story of the game would be Hoover’s comeback, after the Bucs rallied from a 14-0 hole in the second quarter. Thompson came out of the gates fully intent on running the football. The game plan worked, as the Warriors attempted just one pass in the first quarter and five in the first half. Byrd scored the game’s first two touchdowns and finished the night with 125 yards and three scores on 23 carries.

“They wanted to run the football early, they proved that,” Niblett said. “We were able to make some adjustments. Once we were able to get ahead, made them throw the football a little bit, I thought we played really well defensively.”

Tagovailoa finished the night 12-of-29 passing for 227 yards and a score, outdueling Hoover’s Ashford, who completed 8-of-15 for 137 yards and a touchdown. Ashford did score twice on the ground, though, piling up 63 yards on 12 carries. His three combined touchdowns helped turn the 14-0 deficit into a 21-17 edge.

For Hoover, it is the first time since 1999 that the Bucs have not won at least 10 games on the field. The Bucs were unable to win a third consecutive state championship game, but Niblett said the outgoing seniors “mean a lot.”

“This is going to hurt for awhile,” he said, “but hopefully for a little while, they can gain composure a little bit, to be able to look back and hopefully there was parts of this year they were able to learn from and parts of this year they were able to enjoy.

“I could speak all night on them and what they’ve meant to our program. How many great football players there are but also how many great men there are too.”

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.