Bucs' season ends at Thompson

ALABASTER -- Nothing went right for the Hoover High School football team on Friday night, as its season came to an end in the Class 7A semifinals in a 52-14 loss to Thompson.

“It didn’t happen tonight,” Hoover coach Josh Niblett said after the loss.

Niblett said he was proud of his team despite the loss, and said the Bucs were missing several starters.

Thompson pulled ahead early and, aside from giving up a Hoover touchdown early in the second half, never looked like it was in danger of letting the Bucs get back into it, strengthened by an outstanding rushing attack and strong defense.

Jarrett Crockett began what became a career night early in the first quarter, scoring on the Warriors’ first drive from 14 yards out.

After Thompson got a hand on a Hoover punt, the Warriors struck again, with receiver J.B. Mitchell scoring from 3 yards out on a sweep.

Thompson’s defense dominated Hoover in the first half, getting in quarterback Josh Lundy’s face, led by star linebacker Jeremiah Alexander.

Late in the first quarter, Crockett again led his team down the field and scored again, from 4 yards away, putting the Warriors up 21-0.

Crockett scored his third and final touchdown of the night on the Warriors’ next drive, scoring from 10 yards out. Crockett carried the ball 29 times for 233 yards to go with his three scores.

Hoover looked to gain some momentum back toward the break, scoring on a 20-yard run by Jaylen Taylor, and holding Thompson to a field goal, leading to a 31-7 halftime score.

On Hoover’s first drive of the second half, Lundy found Brian Porter for a 43-yard score to make it 31-14.

But those hopes were snuffed out as the Warriors again dominated on the ground on their next drive, taking more than four minutes off the clock and finding paydirt on a 7-yard Sam Reynolds run.

Thompson added two more touchdowns, a strike from quarterback Conner Harrell to Ryan Peppins, who was wide open from 36 yards away, and then a 25-yard touchdown run by Ahmari Bolden.

Harrell played well Friday night, rushing for 30 yards on eight carries and hitting 8-of-14 passes for 116 yards and the one touchdown. He was helped by a great performance by Peppins, who caught five passes for 84 yards, including the touchdown, and also had two runs of more than 20 yards.

Bolden added 52 yards to the Warriors’ rushing attack, which ran for 364 yards on the night.

While Taylor was able to gain 63 yards on 12 carries, and Lundy was able to throw for 103 yards, the Buccaneers were never able to gain much momentum offensively and were hurt by two interceptions.

Thompson will play Auburn in the Class 7A state championship game on Dec. 2.