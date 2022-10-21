Bucs shut out Thompson, win region title

× 1 of 39 Expand Hoover linebacker Kaleb Jackson (1) signals to the crowd during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, Oct.21, 2022, at Thompson in Alabaster, Al.. Photo by Julia Freeman × 2 of 39 Expand Hoover kicker Peyton Argent (37) kicks off during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, Oct.21, 2022, at Thompson in Alabaster, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 39 Expand Hoover linebacker Kaleb Jackson (1) stops a Thompson ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, Oct.21, 2022, at Thompson in Alabaster, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 4 of 39 Expand Hoover wide receiver Freddie Dunson (2) tries to avoid a tackle after catching a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, Oct.21, 2022, at Thompson in Alabaster, Al. ALABASTER -- The defense has carried Hoover High School all season long, and the unit was at its best in its biggest moment of the regular season on Friday night.

The Bucs, ranked No. 4 in Class 7A, shut out No. 3 Thompson on its home field, winning 9-0 to clinch the Region 3 championship.

Hoover’s scoring came on a 1-yard touchdown run by LaMarion McCammon on its first drive, and a safety when defensive end Andrew Parrish tackled Thompson quarterback Zach Sims in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Hoover (9-1, 7-0 in region), winners of nine straight after a season-opening loss, also got two big turnovers deep in its own territory. Jay Avery had a first-half interception in the end zone and defensive end Jordan Norman intercepted a pass in the third quarter and returned it 60-plus yards into Thompson territory.

Hoover also held Thompson (7-3, 6-1) out of the end zone after a third-quarter blocked punt where the Warriors recovered at the 7. The Bucs’ defense held tight and forced a field goal attempt, which went off the upright.

"They’ve been fun to watch all year,” Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop said. "I told them that they make me ill. When they lock in and do their jobs, they’re really fun to watch and tonight they did it on the big stage.”

Hoover, down to its third-string quarterback in freshman Noah Schuback, did enough in the run game to keep the clock moving against Thompson’s defense, which features Alabama commit Tony Mitchell at corner and Clemson commit Peter Woods on the defensive line. Schuback completed 6-of-15 passes for 53 yards. McCammon ran for 61 yards on 19 carries and Ahamari Williams, back from an injury, rushed for 49 yards on 15 carries.

Hoover’s defense also stuffed Thompson on fourth and short opportunities in the first quarter.

"They had about three chances where a penalty set them up, a turnover set them up and they just rose to the challenge,” Waldrop said.

The Bucs sacked Thompson starting quarterback Zach Sims five times and backup Trent Seaborn once.

“We were timing up the blitzes right and everyone was executing their stunts,” Avery said. "It made everyone look good.”

Hoover won the regular season region championship last year, but lost to Thompson in the 7A semifinals. The Bucs will be at home in two weeks to begin the playoffs.

This was the first time since Oct. 21, 2016, that Thompson has been shut out, and Hoover won that game 20-0.

"We’ve got to stay focused,” Avery said. "I think that’s what we lacked last year and in years previous. If we stay focused and keep this going, I think we can do big things.”

