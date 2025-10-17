Bryant's 55-yard field goal lifts Bucs to win over Thompson

× 1 of 35 Expand 2025 Hoover Football Hoover kicker James Bryant (96) kicks an extra point during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. × 2 of 35 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 35 Expand Senior members of the Hoover band are recognized prior to a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 4 of 35 Expand Hoover running back JR Mosley (3) scores during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 5 of 35 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 6 of 35 Expand Hoover Cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 7 of 35 Expand Hoover defensive end Justyn Hartley (0) enters the field during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 8 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Hunter Purdue (0) sprints down the sideline during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 9 of 35 Expand Hoover running back CJ Cowley (26) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 10 of 35 Expand Hoover quarterback Kaleb Freeman (7) throws the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 11 of 35 Expand Hoover running back JR Mosley (3) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 12 of 35 Expand Hoover head coach Chip English during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 13 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Khonor Latham (43) and Hoover safety Aidan Callins (34) combione to bring down a Thompson ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 14 of 35 Expand Hoover cornerback Caden Smith (21) makes a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 15 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Jarrett Goldsby (19) tackles a Thompson ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 16 of 35 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 17 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Jarrett Goldsby (19) forces Thompson High School wide receiver Trey Knight (2) out of bounds during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 18 of 35 Expand Hoover running back CJ Cowley (26) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 19 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Hunter Purdue (0) is brought down after a long gain during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 20 of 35 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 21 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jeremiah Tabb (2) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 22 of 35 Expand Hoover defensive tackle Joe Johnson (9) recovers a Thompson fumble during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 23 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Jarrett Goldsby (19) makes a stop during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 24 of 35 Expand Hoover running back Keilan Jefferson (23) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 25 of 35 Expand Hoover defensive end Javon Pulliam (7) sacks Thompson High School quarterback Trent Seaborn (12) during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 26 of 35 Expand Hoover running back JR Mosley (3) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 27 of 35 Expand Hoover running back CJ Cowley (26) breaks a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 28 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 29 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Hunter Purdue (0) runs away from Thompson defenders during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 30 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Trey Sanders (6) and Hoover defensive tackle Joe Johnson (9) stop a Thompson ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 31 of 35 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jeremiah Tabb (2) makes a fingertip catch and scores during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 32 of 35 Expand Hoover linebacker Trey Sanders (6) brings down a Thompson ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 33 of 35 Expand Future Hoover Cheerleaders preform prior to a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 34 of 35 Expand Retiring Hoover stadium announcer Chris Mileski is recognized for his long time service prior to a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 35 of 35 Expand Hoover offensive lineman Lincoln Anderson (54) is recognized with a Scholar Athlete Award during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson Prev Next

HOOVER – “Holy cow, that’s a long way.”

That’s the thought James Bryant had when he looked up and saw the goalposts 55 yards away.

Was he nervous? You better believe it. But he was adamant that it was the best kick of his life.

“He should’ve been nervous,” Hoover head coach Chip English joked. “That was a long kick, but he had it.”

Bryant drilled it with a few yards to spare, his game-winning field goal as time expired lifting Hoover to a 33-30 win over rival Thompson on Friday night at the Hoover Met.

The kick put a bow on a brilliant game for Bryant and the Bucs. Bryant drilled four field goals in the game, and Hoover put together arguably its best performance of the season at a needed moment in the season.

× NO WAY! James Bryant from 55 yards FOR THE WIN!



Hoover 33, Thompson 30



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/Jo7ApyLp6m — Kyle Parmley 🥎 (@KyleParmley) October 18, 2025

It’s not set in stone yet, but the win makes a 26th consecutive playoff berth highly likely now for the Bucs, which improved to 6-3 overall, 4-2 in Class 7A, Region 3 with the victory.

“We want to control our own destiny and we do that by winning,” English said following the game. “That was the goal tonight and we accomplished that.”

Hoover got the ball near midfield with 1:50 to play and only moved forward a few yards. The decision of whether to kick or not was confusing, as a delay of game penalty was assessed to Hoover, then rescinded following a timeout with two seconds remaining.

The Bucs lost the lead early in the fourth quarter, as Thompson drove down the field and scored on a Trent Seaborn pass to Pryce Lewis. The Hoover defensive back in coverage looked to make the initial grab, but simultaneous possession gave Thompson the touchdown to make it 30-27.

Bryant’s 26-yard field goal tied the game at 30-30 with five minutes to play.

Hoover came out strong, driving down the field on its opening possession, with CJ Cowley scoring on an 8-yard run. The teams went back and forth in the first half, with Seaborn rushing for a score and throwing for one as well. Bryant notched his first two field goals, a 37-yarder in the first quarter and a 34-yard blast as time expired to extend Hoover’s halftime lead to 20-16.

Thompson scored on a safety early in the second quarter, as the snap whizzed past Hoover quarterback Kaleb Freeman and through the back of the end zone. But the Bucs’ offense responded, scoring on Freeman’s 53-yard pass to Jeremiah Tabb.

×

The Warriors took the lead on their opening drive of the third quarter, with Urijah Casey scoring on a 6-yard run. But JR Mosley finished off Hoover’s next drive with a 7-yard run to make it 27-23.

“We were just feeling it,” Freeman said. “Everybody was on. Even when they scored, we kept going and didn’t give up. Bad things happen and it’s how you respond.”

Freeman only threw nine passes, but made the most of them. He completed six balls for 167 yards. His top target was Tabb, who finished with 62 yards. Jonah Winston had a 55-yard catch and Hunter Purdue had three catches for 50 yards.

Cowley rushed 13 times for 86 yards, while backfield mate Mosley had 14 carries for 58 yards.

Defensively, Caden Smith led the charge for the Bucs with 10 tackles. Trey Sanders had nine tackles, including one for loss. Jordan Williams finished with eight tackles and Jarrett Goldsby added five.

For Thompson, Seaborn was more than effective. He completed 20-of-25 passes for 258 yards and a pair of scores. He also rushed for the first-quarter touchdown. Casey finished with 77 rushing yards, while Dedrick Kimbrough had eight grabs for 95 yards. Darion Moseley had six grabs for 88 yards.

Each team will wrap up region play and their regular seasons next Friday night. Hoover heads to Vestavia Hills, while Thompson travels to Prattville. Thompson will clinch the region title with a win, while the Bucs can also lock up a playoff berth on their own with a victory.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of our Hoover football coverage this fall.