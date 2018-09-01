Bucs washed out to Saturday

× 1 of 8 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Hoover linebacker Aarren Smith(47) makes a tackle during a game between St. John's and Hoover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 2 of 8 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Hoover linebacker Nick Curtis(5) pulls down a St Johns's receive after a short gain during a game between St. John's and Hoover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 3 of 8 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Hoover's band entering the field before a game between St. John's and Hoover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 4 of 8 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Pregame during a game between St. John's and Hoover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 5 of 8 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Hoover fans during a game between St. John's and Hoover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 6 of 8 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Hoover linebacker Jeptha Kilgore(51) wraps up a St John's running back during a game between St. John's and Hoover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 7 of 8 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Hoover running back Larry McCammon III(3) breaks through the line for a nice gain during a game between St. John's and Hoover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 8 of 8 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Game Captains Hoover linebacker Jeptha Kilgore(51) and St John's Mekhail Sherman shake hands prior to a game between St. John's and Hoover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Prev Next

HOOVER – Neither Robby Ashford nor Sol-Jay Maiava lit up the sky Friday night, but Mother Nature did.

At 7:27 p.m., a bolt of lightning sent the game into a delay with St. John’s College (DC) High School leading Hoover 7-0. Maiava, the Cadets quarterback, had scampered eight yards for a touchdown with 4:08 left in the first quarter.

Forty-two seconds later, the game was delayed.

The game was postponed until Saturday at 9 a.m., when it will be played at Hoover High School. That announcement came late Friday.

The St. John’s score was set up by an Ashford interception. Luke Hill picked off Ashford’s pass at the 20-yard line and returned it 62 yards to the Hoover 18-yard line. Maiava scored five plays later.

At the time of the delay, which occurred with 3:26 to play in the first quarter, Ashford had completed 2-of-4 passes for 16 yards – both to George Pickens – for the Bucs. Larry McCammon had 23 yards rushing on three carries. For St. John’s College, Maiava had completed 3-of-6 passes for 36 yards. He rushed three times for 26 yards. Alabama verbal commitment Keilan Robinson had seven rushes for 28 yards for St. John’s.

Robinson is a standout running back for the Cadets. He showed in his seven carries that he can bolt like lightning. McCammon, the Hoover workhorse, rumbled on all three of his carries Friday night. He can pound like thunder. Unfortunately, the skies took those talents from both Friday night.

Hoover hosts region opponent Thompson next week in one of the most anticipated games of the high school football season.

Last season, St. John’s was scheduled to play IMG Academy in Florida, but it was canceled due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma.