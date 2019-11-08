Bucs win with ease in Ashford’s return

× 1 of 32 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2019 Hoover Football Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford(16) rolls out to pass during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Sparkman and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Hoover Met. × 2 of 32 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2019 Hoover Football Hoover fans during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Sparkman and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Hoover Met. × 3 of 32 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2019 Hoover Football Hoover fans during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Sparkman and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Hoover Met. × 4 of 32 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2019 Hoover Football The Hoover High School Marching Band perfoms during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Sparkman and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Hoover Met. × 5 of 32 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2019 Hoover HOOVER - The sign Hoover High School football players ran through before Friday's first-round playoff game read, “First step on the road to redemption.”

At a school where a state championship is the expectation, the Buccaneers lost in the Class 7A semifinals last year. In a 21-3 win over visiting Sparkman, Hoover conquered its initial obstacle and welcomed back its top player.

Dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford, who is committed to Ole Miss, had been out since the third game with a broken left foot. He returned to the lineup and completed 17 of 28 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns - all to junior Malik Thomas - as Hoover improved to 9-2.

The Buccaneers will travel to James Clemens next Friday in the 7A quarterfinals.

“I felt good, just getting all the rust off,” Ashford said. “It wasn’t my best game by far, but it’s the playoffs so coming out with a win means everything. We’ve got a lot of things to work on and I’ve got a lot of things to work on myself, but it feels good to get a win.”

Ashford hit Thomas with an 8-yard score in the first quarter, an 11-yard touchdown in the second and put the nail in the coffin with his 15-yard strike to Thomas in the fourth quarter.

It was the first three-touchdown game for Thomas.

“We just got our quarterback back and we were happy, so we had to turn up for him,” Thomas said.

Thomas caught six passes for 59 yards. The Bucs went 6-1 with backups Josh Lundy and Evan Reeder filling in admirably, but the offense ascends to a different level with Ashford’s ability to run. He didn’t have much success there, totaling six yards on four carries, but didn’t really force the issue there. Ashford, who was sacked twice, did have a 10-yard run early in the game and said his foot felt good.

“Just huge for him to knock some rust off and get out there and run around, get tackled, bang it around a little bit and overcome a little bit of adversity,” Hoover coach Josh Niblett said. “He was pumped up with a lot of energy early.”

Hoover’s defense was strong, led by senior defensive end Joseph Davis. Davis had five tackles for loss (two sacks), including a pair on a drive where Sparkman had first and goal at the 8 in the third quarter and had to settle for a field goal.

He also forced a second quarter fumble that teammate Drew Tountasakis recovered at midfield. It led to Hoover’s second touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

“Joseph Davis, he gets what he deserves,” Niblett said. “That guy is one of the hardest workers and he’s a team leader for us. He works his tail off every day and it just shows by how he plays.”

Anthony Hayes led Hoover with 63 rushing yards on 14 carries, but Hoover also got running back Dylan Pauley back from injury. The junior eased his way in with 15 yards on three carries.

Kory Chapman had an interception for the Bucs.

Hoover will continue its playoff journey next Friday at James Clemens. The Jets defeated Vestavia Hills 21-20 tonight in Madison.

Sparkman, under coach Laron White, finished its season at 8-3.