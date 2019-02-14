Persistent Bucs advance to regional final

× 1 of 22 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson HHS Boys Basketball Hoover's Ahman Ellington(1) dribbles downcourt during a Class 7A Northeast Regional game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. × 2 of 22 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson HHS Boys Basketball Hoover's Ahman Ellington(1) drives to the basket during a Class 7A Northeast Regional game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. × 3 of 22 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson HHS Boys Basketball Hoover's CJ Melton(2) shoots a free throw during a Class 7A Northeast Regional game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. × 4 of 22 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson HHS Boys Basketball Hoover cheerleaders during a Class 7A Regional game between Hoover and Sparkman on JACKSONVILLE — Shun Sheffield wanted to dunk midway through the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Class 7A Northeast Regional semifinal against Sparkman.

His first attempt was interrupted by the arms of a defender, who committed a foul. But his second attempt, which came in transition, found the mark.

Sheffield rose up and thundered a right-hand slam through the basket at Pete Mathews Coliseum, punctuating his team’s 69-54 victory.

“Whenever I try to get one, it brings the team up, their energy,” said Sheffield, a 6-foot-3 sophomore. “That’s what I try to do as much as possible.”

Sheffield’s persistence paralleled his team’s.

Even after Hoover (23-8) got off to a fast start in the first quarter, Sparkman did its best to make life tough for the Bucs. And it worked for about two and a half quarters.

But in the end, the Senators (21-10) couldn’t stop Hoover from having its way and advancing to the regional final. The Bucs will face Huntsville on Wednesday, with a trip to the state final four at stake.

“I don’t think many of our own fans gave us a chance to be where we are right now,” Hoover head coach Charles Burkett said, “and that’s pretty much what’s driving us every day.”

Hoover led by 13 points after one quarter, but Sparkman cut the deficit to nine at the half, 31-22. Ahman Ellington and CJ Melton, both seniors, had 14 and 10 points through two quarters for Hoover.

Sparkman kept the game within reach after the break, but 3s from Alex Price and Melton helped Hoover maintain its advantage.

Ellington stretched his team’s lead to 16 with three minutes left in the third quarter. He drove to the basket, banked in a shot while drawing a foul and then celebrated by high-fiving fans in the front row of Hoover’s student section.

He proceeded to sink the ensuing free throw.

“Just trying to make plays however I can,” said Ellington, who had a game-high 23 points. “That was a big momentum swing for us.”

Hoover went up by 21 in the final quarter on Sheffield’s dunk. Thursday marked Sheffield's first start of the season. He replaced Sam Warren, who was out with an illness, and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

“I was real nervous coming into it, but my teammates just kept on telling me to keep cool and play how I know how to play,” Sheffield said.

Melton finished with 22 points.

Wednesday’s tipoff is at 10:45 a.m in Jacksonville. The Bucs will try to avoid a repeat of last year’s regional final, when they fell to Sparkman.

This article was updated Feb. 14 at 3:10 p.m. to reflect Hoover's opponent in the regional final.