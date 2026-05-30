Hoover soccer players earn all-state recognition

Hoover High School soccer players received recognition on the 2026 Alabama High School Soccer Coaches all-state teams across both the boys and girls programs.

The girls program placed four players on the Class 7A second team: senior midfielder Julie Cooke, sophomore midfielder Abbie Jin, junior goalkeeper Lane Morton and senior defender Bailey Guyton. Receiving honorable mention were junior forward DeeDee Udeh and senior defender Kelly West.

On the boys side, Hoover placed three players on the 7A first team: junior forward Levi Miller, senior midfielder James Walker and junior defender Ethan Aroke.