Hoover celebrates college-bound athletes

Photo courtesy of Pure Game
Hoover High School held a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
Hoover High School held a ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate its college-bound student-athletes.
Here is the list of the athletes honored at a ceremony, held in the school's gymnasium:
- Brady Sheppard: Northwest-Shoals Community College, baseball
- William Andre: Samford University, baseball
- Chase Lawley: University of Richmond, baseball
- Ian Campbell: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
- Atticus Barton: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
- Elyssa White: Coastal Alabama Community College, cheer
- Taylor Kindred: Wallace State Community College, flag football
- Takyla Carr: Wallace State Community College, flag football
- Toby Richard: University of Virginia's College at Wise, football
- Trot English: University of North Alabama, football
- Storm Fain: Jacksonville State University, football
- Cam Torbor: University of West Virginia, football
- DK Bolden: Coffeyville Community College, fooball
- Jamar Moultrie: University of Louisiana at Monroe, football
- Tre Darden: Murray State University, football
- Mac Beason: University of Virginia's College at Wise, football
- Dylan Bunkley: Independence Community College, football
- Grayden Robinson: Central Alabama Community College, golf
- Jacob Lee: Central Alabama Community College, golf
- Harper Richardson: University of Alabama in Huntsville, lacrosse
- Elise Marquardt: University of Montevallo, soccer
- Haley Westhoven: University of North Alabama, softball
- Lindsey Westhoven: University of North Alabama, softball
- Sydney Durban: University of Alabama in Huntsville, volleyball
- Amelia Browne: Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, volleyball
- Ava Sparks: Lee University, cross-country and track and field