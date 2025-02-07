Hoover celebrates college-bound athletes

by

Hoover High School held a ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate its college-bound student-athletes.

Here is the list of the athletes honored at a ceremony, held in the school's gymnasium:

  • Brady Sheppard: Northwest-Shoals Community College, baseball
  • William Andre: Samford University, baseball
  • Chase Lawley: University of Richmond, baseball
  • Ian Campbell: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
  • Atticus Barton: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
  • Elyssa White: Coastal Alabama Community College, cheer
  • Taylor Kindred: Wallace State Community College, flag football
  • Takyla Carr: Wallace State Community College, flag football
  • Toby Richard: University of Virginia's College at Wise, football
  • Trot English: University of North Alabama, football
  • Storm Fain: Jacksonville State University, football
  • Cam Torbor: University of West Virginia, football
  • DK Bolden: Coffeyville Community College, fooball
  • Jamar Moultrie: University of Louisiana at Monroe, football
  • Tre Darden: Murray State University, football
  • Mac Beason: University of Virginia's College at Wise, football
  • Dylan Bunkley: Independence Community College, football
  • Grayden Robinson: Central Alabama Community College, golf
  • Jacob Lee: Central Alabama Community College, golf
  • Harper Richardson: University of Alabama in Huntsville, lacrosse
  • Elise Marquardt: University of Montevallo, soccer
  • Haley Westhoven: University of North Alabama, softball
  • Lindsey Westhoven: University of North Alabama, softball
  • Sydney Durban: University of Alabama in Huntsville, volleyball
  • Amelia Browne: Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, volleyball
  • Ava Sparks: Lee University, cross-country and track and field