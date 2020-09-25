Bucs handle Prattville

× 1 of 35 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football Hoover Running Back Jaylen Taylor(2) runs through the defense to score a 4th quarter touchdown during a game between Hoover and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Hoover Met. × 2 of 35 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football Hoover Wide Receiver Michael Edwards(87) gets ready before a game between Hoover and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Hoover Met. × 3 of 35 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football Hoover cheerleaders during a game between Hoover and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Hoover Met. × 4 of 35 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football Hoover fans during the playing of the Alma Mater before a game between Hoover and Prattville on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Hoover Met. × 5 of 35 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football HOOVER -- Class 7A No. 2 Hoover High School leaned on a strong run game and overcame some big plays from No. 6 Prattville early in a 28-6 win between two programs rich in history.

This was the first matchup between the two schools since the 2014 Class 7A state championship game, which Hoover won 35-21. This was the first regular season matchup between the two, and Hoover now leads the series 4-3.

Hoover starting running back Dylan Pauley didn’t play for most of the game with ice on his right knee, but senior Brian Porter and junior Jaylen Taylor stepped up. Porter rushed for 104 yards on 18 carries and Taylor had 63 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.

The Bucs (6-0) had 190 yards on the ground and limited the Lions (4-2) to just 52 yards.

“I’m just happy for those guys,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said. “They have to stay locked in and focused on what they’re doing and continue to get better, but they found out a little bit about themselves. Our [offensive line] did a really good job of establishing the line of scrimmage, giving those guys some holes and creases. Those guys did a really good job trying to get to the second level and protecting the football.”

Prattville started the scoring when Kameron Shanks took a punt 62 yards for a touchdown after Hoover’s first offensive possession. The Lions got another big play on an 82-yard pass play from quarterback Eli Ousley to Zavion Smith, but later turned it over on downs.

Hoover scored early in the second quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Josh Lundy to Malik Thomas.

A big Bucs drive came in the final 1:58 of the first half. Lundy hit Thomas for a 22-yard pass down the sideline on third-and-4 and, facing third-and-15 at the Lions 26, hit Isaac Lovoy for a gain of 24 down to the 2. Taylor scored on the next play with 15 seconds left in the quarter.

“The drive before the half, two minutes, we had some guys step up and make some huge catches,” Niblett said. “Malik made a big one, Isaac Lovoy made a huge one and we were able to push it into the end zone.

“That’s what football is all about. We had too many negative plays early in the game, but we had positive plays the rest of the game. When you’re able to do that and establish the run, you’re going to give yourself an opportunity to win in the fourth quarter.”

The teams went scoreless in the third, and Taylor scored on a 7-yard run early in the fourth. A Prattville fumble led to the last touchdown for the Bucs, a 10-yard strike from Lundy to Thomas. That was the only pass play in the fourth quarter for Hoover, as the run game wore down the Prattville defense.

“Jaylen Taylor, he’s a power back who can make big cuts,” Thomas said. “You’ve got to bring more than one person. Brian Porter brings it. He’ll run over somebody too, but he’s shifty and elusive.”

Lundy hit 14-of-26 passes for 181 yards and Thomas caught six passes for 86 yards.

Niblett said he brought up Hoover’s past with Prattville. Prattville head coach Caleb Ross said he did not, focusing more on the fact that the Lions were playing a quality opponent.

“I told them there’s a lot of people in this community who understand the Prattville-Hoover game,” Niblett said. “It’s always been a big game and always been a good matchup. They’re going to have a great opportunity in the south. They’re very good defensively and they try to get you in some matchup problems offensively where they can take some shots.

“But I was proud of our defense. I thought they played their tails off tonight and our offense answered on the drives and played well in the second half.

Hoover returns to Class 7A, Region 3 play next Friday at No. 4 Hewitt-Trussville.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.