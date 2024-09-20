Bucs throttle unbeaten Prattville

× 1 of 30 Expand Hoover's Mac Beason(15) directs the play during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jonah Winston(4) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jordan Williams(13) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 4 of 30 Expand Prattville's Will McKay (10) tackles a Hoover ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 5 of 30 Expand Hoover head coach Trey English during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 6 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jonah Winston(4) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 7 of 30 Expand Hoover's Cameron Torbor(5) picks off a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 8 of 30 Expand Hoover's AJ Allen(28) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 9 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb(2) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 10 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jonah Winston(4) scores a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 11 of 30 Expand Hoover's Lincoln Anderson(54) and Hoover's Toby Richard(76) block Prattville's Jahari Scott (40) during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 12 of 30 Expand Hoover's Reggie Jackson(6) runs the ball after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 13 of 30 Expand Hoover's Reggie Jackson(6) reaches for a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 14 of 30 Expand Prattville's Gavin Rigdon (9) breaks up a pass intended for Hoover's Jonah Winston(4) during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 15 of 30 Expand × 16 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jonah Winston(4), Trey Sanders (6), Tre Darden(0), and Jamar Moultrie(2) head to midfield for the coin toss before a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 17 of 30 Expand Hoover Cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 18 of 30 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 19 of 30 Expand Hoover's Keilan Jefferson(12) is tackled by Prattville's Christopher Clary (12) during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 20 of 30 Expand Prattville's Kelvin Blue (4) goes high to break up a pass intended for Hoover's Reggie Jackson(6) during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 21 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jonah Winston(4) grabs a touchdown pass during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 22 of 30 Expand Hoover's AJ Allen(28) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 23 of 30 Expand Hoover's Hunter Purdue(10) grabs a touchdown pass during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 24 of 30 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 25 of 30 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 26 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jonah Winston(4) reaches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 27 of 30 Expand The Prattville Lion mascot dances with the cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 28 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jovon Pulliam(25) recovers a Prattville fumble during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 29 of 30 Expand Hoover's Anquan Allen(20) helps bring down a Prattville ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 30 of 30 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson Prev Next

HOOVER – The return of the Mac.

That’s what Friday night at the Hoover Met was all about. After struggling for much of Hoover’s 8-7 win at Hewitt-Trussville last week, the Bucs senior quarterback, Mac Beason, had a career night against Prattville, completing 17-of-29 passes for 263 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 40-6 throttling of the Lions in a big Class 7A, Region 3 game.

“We came out last week and struggled on offense and feel like we had a better game plan this week,” Beason said. “We came out and executed.”

Three of Beason’s five touchdowns went to junior Jonah Winston, on receptions of 29, 68 and 38 yards. His other two touchdown passes were both 9-yard throws to Hunter Purdue and Avery Crawford.

“You like to come out here especially offensively and get some stuff going,” said Hoover head coach Chip English. “Tonight, we were able to have some completions. Mac did a great job of finding the open guys. We shared the ball a lot tonight.”

Hoover’s other touchdown came late in the first quarter when Keilan Jefferson scampered in from eigh yards out to give the Bucs (4-1 overall, 3-0 in region) a 7-6 lead. Prattville’s lone touchdown came on the third snap of the game when running back Tristin Blackmon took the ball around left end and bolted 64 yards. Blackmon finished with 11 carries for 87 yards.

The key to getting out to a commanding lead for Hoover was its defense. Blackmon lost a fumble late in the first quarter to Hoover’s Jovon Pulliam, and Jefferson scored two plays later. Prattville (4-1, 2-1 in region) turned it over on its ensuing drive when quarterback Gavin Rigdon was intercepted by Carmeron Torbor. That set up Beason’s first touchdown pass to Winston to put the Bucs up 13-6.

Pulliam recovered another fumble in the second quarter when Rigdon laid the ball on the turf, and the Bucs scored on the subsequent drive on a 9-yard pass from Beason to Purdue to go up 26-6 at halftime.

On the final play of the game, safety Cam Spates intercepted Rigdon as time expired. The Bucs turned Prattville over four times and held the Lions to 236 total yards. It’s the third straight week in region play that Hoover has allowed fewer than 10 points.

“Defense had that one slip-up on that first drive and then they locked it in,” English said. “They give you a chance every week when you have a defense that can play like that.”

Prattville takes a bye next week and Hoover will play host to Class 6A No. 2 Parker in a non-region contest.

“The big thing now is every game is bigger and bigger,” English said. “That’s our approach to everything. We’ll approach it as if it’s the Super Bowl and we’ll go in there and try to win a football game.”

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.