Bucs storm back to beat Prattville after trailing 20-0

PRATTVILLE — Down 20-0 midway through the second quarter, Hoover looked like a team on the brink. By night’s end, the Bucs looked more like themselves — rolling to a 48-23 win over Prattville and injecting new life into their playoff push.

Hoover scored 48 of the game’s final 51 points, erasing an early deficit and dominating the second half to earn its first Class 7A, Region 3 win of the season. The Bucs improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in region play, snapping a two-game skid. Prattville dropped to 3-2, 1-1 in the region.

Prattville opened the game with three straight scores — including a fumble recovery in the end zone and a 66-yard interception return — while Hoover’s early possessions ended in red-zone turnovers. The Lions led 20-0 after the pick-six midway through the second quarter.

But Hoover found its footing and then some. Quarterback Paxton Weatherly sparked the comeback with a 26-yard touchdown scramble to get the Bucs on the board. A few minutes later, fellow quarterback Peyton Freeman connected with Jamarion Tabb for a 50-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 20-14. Prattville closed the half with a field goal and took a 23-14 lead into the break.

From there, it was all Hoover.

The Bucs opened the third quarter by forcing a fumble at the goal line — nearly returning it for a touchdown before it was ruled down at the 1. Hoover scored on the next snap and didn’t slow down. They added two more touchdowns in the quarter to take a 35-23 lead into the fourth.

Hoover’s defense and special teams piled on from there. Jonah Winston broke loose down the sideline for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, then the Bucs recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Moments later, Moseley scored on a 7-yard run to push the lead to 48-23.

Hoover closed the game on a 48-3 run, making big plays in all three phases and regaining momentum heading into a non-region showdown with defending 6A state champion Parker next week.

Prattville enters its open date before returning to region play in two weeks.

