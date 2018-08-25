Bucs make statement in season-opening win

× 1 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR George Pickens (1) runs after a catch during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 2 of 28 Expand Todd Lester Hoover QB Robby Ashford (16) during a game against Pinson Valley on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Met. × 3 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover LB Jeppa Kilgore (51) tackles Pinson Valley RB Jay Sharp (2) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 4 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover RB Kaulin Jackson (2) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 5 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover DB Levi McCree (18) tackles Pinson Valley RB Jay Sharp (2) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 6 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover band members during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 7 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover band members during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 8 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover band members during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 9 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover band members during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 10 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley QB Bo Nix (10) attempts a pass during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 11 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR George Pickens (1) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 12 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR Xavier Long (17) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 13 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley QB Bo Nix (10) looks to pass during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 14 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover TE Cameron Johnson (48) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 15 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley QB Bo Nix (10) attempts a pass during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 16 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover DB Kory Chapman (22) attempts to block a pass during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 17 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR Zach Elam (6) dives for a touchdown during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 18 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR Zach Elam (6) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 19 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley RB Jay Sharp (2) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 20 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley WR Keyonteze Johnson (15) is tackled by Hoover defenders during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 21 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover Cheerleaders during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 22 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover RB Larry McCammon (3) fights off Pinson Valley DL Tradarreus Swanson (57) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 23 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR Zach Elam (6) runs to the end zone during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 24 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR Jamari Buye (80) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 25 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover TE Cameron Johnson (48) and Pinson Valley OL Jaylen Hatcher (50) battle in the trenches during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 26 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover RB Larry McCammon (3) battles Pinson Valley DB Kendall Thornton (11) during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 27 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover fans during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. × 28 of 28 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR George Pickens (1) breaks a tackle for a touchdown during a game between Pinson Valley and Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Prev Next

HOOVER – The touchdown cannon reverberated far beyond the confines of the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday.

Its thunderous clap served notice to all watching throughout the state and across the nation that the Hoover High School football team hasn’t gone anywhere.

In a nationally televised game, the two-time defending Class 7A champion Bucs dominated 6A title-holder Pinson Valley, 52-14, with a dazzling offensive display and staunch defensive effort.

“We made a huge statement,” said wide receiver George Pickens. “They were 6A state champs, so we knew they were good, but to beat them like this, we made a big statement.”

Pickens and his new starting quarterback, Robby Ashford, helped Hoover (1-0) make that statement. The two hooked up for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, a 33-yard deep ball to the end zone and a quick strike over the middle that led to a 28-yard score.

There was a slight hiccup at the outset of Ashford’s first varsity start. On the first play from scrimmage, Ashford was sacked and left the game for a few plays. But he came back on the Bucs’ ensuing drive and hooked up with Pickens right away.

“He was good,” said Pickens, who caught seven balls for 117 yards. “He got hurt on the first play of the game and bounced back. He lit it up after that.”

Ashford certainly did that. He said he was a “little bit” nervous at the beginning, but finished the game 19-for-25 passing with 352 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’m really proud of him,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett. “The biggest thing is he’s still learning what we’re doing because he’s just got to get physical reps (after Ashford missed spring practice with an injury).”

Hoover’s defense held down the explosive Pinson Valley (0-1) offense most of the day. The Bucs forced two punts and a turnover on downs in the first quarter to set the tone and Greg Russell recovered a fumble in the second. Auburn commit Bo Nix was 19-of-37 for 198 yards and a touchdown pass.

“I don’t know if you slow Bo down,” Niblett said. “They do such a good job in the run-pass option game, that’s a big part of their offense. Early on, they wanted to take shots in their matchups. For us, it’s just trying to make sure we keep guys in front and make tackles.”

Jay Sharp led the Indians offense with 129 yards and a late touchdown on 19 carries. Keyonteze Johnson caught eight passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

For Hoover, Zach Elam and Xavier Long also picked up touchdowns, as Ashford’s other targets stepped up and played well. Elam caught five passes for 79 yards and Long picked up 52 yards on three grabs.

Niblett said, “Those guys are program guys. They’re hard workers. They’re the guys that are working their tails off every day, they do a lot of the dirty work, a lot of the grunt work. When you’ve got other guys around you that get a lot of focus and pub, for them to come out and make some big plays was huge.”

Larry McCammon also made his presence felt for the Bucs. He gained 91 total yards on offense and also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to put the Bucs up 21-7 after Pinson Valley scored its initial touchdown in the second quarter.

Behind McCammon in the backfield, Kaulin Jackson and Dylan Pauly scored touchdowns in the final quarter.

Next week, Hoover hosts St. John’s College High School from Washington, DC. Pinson Valley will take on Ramsay.

To purchase photos from the game, click here.