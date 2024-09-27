Bucs fall to Parker on late score in defensive battle

× 1 of 25 Expand Hoover's JR Mosley(13) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Parker High School on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 25 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Parker High School on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 25 Expand Hoover's Trey Sanders(6) makes a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Parker High School on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 4 of 25 Expand Hoover's DK Bolden(7) makes a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Parker High School on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. HOOVER – The Hoover High School football team came up short in a defensive battle Friday night, as the Buccaneers fell 14-10 to Parker.

“We shot ourselves in the foot several times in the first half,” said Hoover head coach Chip English. “You can’t do that, with penalties and the missed assignments. Unfortunately, it all kind of happened at once in the first half and we couldn’t get out of our own way.”

The low-scoring game saw Hoover (4-2) score its only touchdown while on defense late in the third quarter. A busted play by Parker occurred when Timothy Merritt faked a handoff while the running back went the wrong way. Merritt scrambled but was met by Cameron Torbor. The senior linebacker popped the ball free during the tackle and Justyn Hartley picked it up and sprinted untouched 19 yards for a 10-7 lead.

Each side traded promising yet scoreless possessions before Parker (5-1) strung together a 12-play, 84-yard drive to win the game. Merritt completed a pair of long passes to set-up the ground game. The Thundering Herd ran the final seven plays of the drive, utilizing five-star Ohio State University commit Na’eem Offord on three runs totaling 26 yards. Merritt put a bow on the drive with a 5-yard score through a gap on the right side.

Hoover’s final drive was buried with a long sack and then incomplete pass, forcing a fourth-and-26 following a Parker penalty. Merritt — who is committed to the University of Miami as a defensive back — closed on the final pass attempt and knocked it to the ground.

Hoover was outgained 269-84 in total yards and totaled minus-5 second-half yards.

“We tried to get something going in the second half, but just couldn’t find our way,” added English. “Can’t say enough about our defense. They kept us in the game, but we didn’t play good football tonight offensively.”

The game’s first points came from a short field goal after a failed fourth-down attempt on Parker’s opening drive. Hoover took over at the visitors' 36-yard line, and a Mac Beason 20-yard pass to Reggie Jackson put the Bucs into field goal range. Four plays later, James Bryant kicked a 32-yard field goal in pouring rain to give Hoover a 3-0 lead with 6:51 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Thundering Herd took five drives before finding success on offense. Terence Gaines broke through the middle but collided with a referee, slowing him down after a 25-yard gain. On the next play, Merritt connected with Kentrall Davis for a 35-yard touchdown, putting Parker ahead 7-3.

The first half was a defensive battle. Despite Parker holding the advantage in both score and yardage (151-89), penalties hurt the Thundering Herd, as they were flagged 9 times for 87 yards.

Penalties were an issue for both teams throughout the game. Parker finished with 13 penalties for 117 yards, while Hoover was penalized seven times for 55 yards.

Beason finished 8-for-23 for 72 yards with an interception.

Jacorrey Hayes led the Bucs with 57 yards on seven carries.

Merritt completed 6-of-11 passes for 80 yards with the early touchdown pass, while adding 47 rushing yards on 18 carries and the game-winning score.

Gaines led all players with 95 total yards on 16 touches, while Offord contributed 68 yards on 10 touches.

Hoover still holds a 7-4 edge in the all-time series.

Both teams return to region play next week, as Hoover remains at home for the third straight game to host Oak Mountain, while Parker plays host to Jackson-Olin.

