Hoover outduels Parker to win 45-42 thriller

× 1 of 15 Expand Hoover’s Kaleb Freeman (7) rushes for a touchdown during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 2 of 15 Expand × 3 of 15 Expand × 4 of 15 Expand Hoover’s Hunter Perdue (0) prepares to recieve a kickoff during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 5 of 15 Expand Hoover’s Justyn Hartley (0) rushes the opposing quarterback during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 6 of 15 Expand × 7 of 15 Expand Hoover’s Jonah Winston (4) makes a catch during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 8 of 15 Expand Hoover band member performing at halftime during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 9 of 15 Expand Hoover band member performing at halftime during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 10 of 15 Expand Hoover’s James Bryant (96) kicks a PAT during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 11 of 15 Expand Hoover’s Jamarion White (85) blocks an offense linemen during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 12 of 15 Expand Hoover’s Justyn Hartley (0) during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 13 of 15 Expand Hoover band member performing at halftime during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 14 of 15 Expand Hoover band member performing at halftime during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. × 15 of 15 Expand Hoover players prepare to run onto the field during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine. Prev Next

The final explosive play in an evening filled with explosive moments was called as a screen play on both sides. Hoover running back JR Mosley said he knew the ball was headed his way. Hoover head coach Chip English thought the play developed to the opposite side.

In this case, good thing Mosley was right. The football was delivered to Mosley by quarterback Kaleb Freeman. When Mosley caught the ball there were Parker defenders in the way. But after a couple blocks, including a key one by wide receiver Hunter Purdue, the field opened up. From there, Mosley made one defender miss and then it was 43 yards of green grass ahead. When he was done running, the Bucs had a 10-point lead and they ultimately held on for the 45-42 victory over defending Class 6A state champion Parker.

“That’s probably one of the best feelings in the world,” Mosley said afterward. “Like honestly, I couldn’t even describe it. Just seeing all that green grass and just be like, ‘Just go.’ It was special.”

It was also timely. Hoover had dominated most of the game after giving up a blocked punt for a touchdown on the opening possession. The Bucs led 24-7 halftime and carried a 38-13 lead into the fourth quarter. But Parker refused to go away easily. Dylan Reese opened the fourth quarter with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Kentrell Davis and connected with Layzaveon Lowe on a 55-yard score not long afterward. The Herd then scored on a 20-yard interception return by Nedarius Davis to cut the deficit to 38-35 with 9:08 on the clock.

Hoover took over in desperate need for something good to happen. The Bucs got one first down on a pass interference call but not long after faced 3rd-and-11 from the Parker 43-yard line. Give the ball back there and a red-hot Herd had a chance to drive down for the go-ahead score.

“Well, we called a double side screen,” English said. “I looked over and actually thought it should have come back over to the jailbreak underneath. So when the quarterback threw the ball, I’m like ‘Oh no.’ Hunter Purdue made a great block out there and JR just decided I’m not going down on this play. Sometimes it’s not the Xs and Os, it’s the guys that are in the uniforms. He proved that tonight.”

It was quite a performance by the entire Hoover offense. Freeman was 13-of-20 for 304 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Winston in the first half. Freeman also rushed for 22 yards and scored on three short runs. Winston was sensational, catching seven passes for 146 yards. The Bucs (3-3) controlled the clock in the second half with big plays in the passing game and enough running success to move the chains.

Reese was 14-of-28 for 237 yards and Jeremiah Jackson had three touchdown runs for Parker (4-2). But Hoover was able to escape with an important win before heading back into region play.

“I’m going to be honest, we really needed this win to get back on the right track,” Mosley said. “So having this win and being able to contribute with my teammates, that’s amazing. That’s the best feeling.”

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of our Hoover football coverage this fall.