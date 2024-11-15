Bucs advance with 3OT win over Opelika

× 1 of 30 Expand Hoover's Mac Beason(15) is pushed out of bounds during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb(2) returns a kickoff during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 30 Expand Hoover's AJ Allen(28) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 4 of 30 Expand Opelika's Karson Moss (5) and Titus Hudson (44) attempt to tackle Hoover's AJ Allen(28) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 5 of 30 Expand Members of two Hoover Youth football teams are recognized during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 6 of 30 Expand Hoover captains Trey Sanders(6), Mac Beason(15), Jamar Moultrie(2), and Pa Landing Drammeh(9) head to midfield for the coin toss during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 7 of 30 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 8 of 30 Expand Hoover's Justyn Hartley(14) sacks Opelika's Colby Key (5) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 9 of 30 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 10 of 30 Expand Opelika's Tyrese Pitts (13) tackles Hoover's Mac Beason(15) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 11 of 30 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 12 of 30 Expand Hoover's Justyn Hartley(14) and Hoover's Cameron Torbor(5) combine to bring down an Opelika ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 13 of 30 Expand Opelika fans during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 14 of 30 Expand Hoover's Tre Darden(0) stops Opelika's Jamari Miller (3) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 15 of 30 Expand Hoover's Justyn Hartley(14) pressures Opelika's Colby Key (5) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 16 of 30 Expand Hoover's Jamar Moultrie(2) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 17 of 30 Expand Hoover head coach Chip English during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 18 of 30 Expand Hoover's Ar'Mari Towns(7) catches a long touchdown pass during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 19 of 30 Expand Opelika's Jamari Miller (3) tries to spin out of a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 20 of 30 Expand Opelika Cheerleaders celebrate during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 21 of 30 Expand Members of the Opelika band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 22 of 30 Expand Members of the Opelika band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 23 of 30 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 24 of 30 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 25 of 30 Expand Hoover's Trey Sanders(6) tackles Opelika's Calvin Hughley (6) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 26 of 30 Expand Opelika's Brodie Jones (17) grabs a pass in front of Hoover's Jeremiah Robinson(24) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 27 of 30 Expand Opelika's mascot cheers on the team during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 28 of 30 Expand Hoover's Christopher Warren(1) looks for running run after grabbing a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 29 of 30 Expand Hoover's JR Mosley(13) is tackled Opelika's Tyler Moore (7) during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 30 of 30 Expand Hoover's AJ Allen(28) drags Opelika tacklers for a big gain during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson Prev Next

After jumping out to a fast 16-0 lead in the first quarter, the Hoover Bucs had to hang on for dear life to win a wild one over Opelika, 32-29, in triple overtime.

Following four quarters of back-and-forth play, Hoover place kicker Matthew Daibes nailed three field goals in overtime, including a game-winning 20-yard-kick to secure the win and a date with Central-Phenix City in the 7A playoffs third round.

Hoover committed two turnovers and the offense at times struggled to finish drives, but first-year head coach Chip English said the win showed a lot of character and he believes this 2024 edition of the Bucs still have a lot to prove.

“It wasn’t mistake-free tonight but we’ll take the win. Our guys just found a way. We’ve been battle tested all year,” English said. “They’re not done this year. They’re not ready to put up their pads this year.”

Hoover scored first on a 35-yard strike from quarterback Mac Beason to receiver Damarion Gardner, capping a 10-play 88-yard drive, with 38 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Bucs then took advantage of a muffed Opelika punt attempt, going 27 yards on two plays on the ensuing drive, the capper being a 26-yard touchdown pass from Beason to Ar’Mari Towns. Hoover led 14-0 with 10:22 to play in the second frame.

The Bucs defense forced a safety just over 2 minutes later when Opelika's quarterback, attempting to avoid a sack, was called for intentionally grounding from the end zone. Hoover appeared to be cruising to a comfortable win, leading 16-0 with just over 9 minutes to play in the first half.

Opelika then stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points to take a 23-16 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs ending the second quarter with 35-yard touchdown run by Javari Johnson to cut Hoover’s lead to 16-8 following a successfully two-point conversion.

Opelika scored on the opening drive of the third quarter on an 8-yard-run by Calvin Hughley, tying the game 16-16. Hoover fumbled the kickoff giving Opelika excellent field position on the Bucs’ 22 yard line. Johnson scored four plays later to give Opelika its first lead, 23-16.

Beason put the game on his shoulders in the fourth quarter, scrambling his way of sacks and completing several key passes to Hunter Purdue and AJ Allen. Hoover tied the game early in the fourth quarter plowing his way through the Bulldogs' defense for a gritty 6-yard touchdown run.

In overtime, neither team could find the end zone on their first two attempts, settling for field goals. With Opelika’s offense first up in the third overtime, Hoover cornerback Jude Wiliams intercepted a pass, preventing the Bulldogs from scoring. Daibes then sealed the victory on a 20-yard field goal on second down.

Beason led all rushers with 54 yards on 14 carries and competed 14 of 20 passing attempts for 189 yards. Beason also had 26 yards of lost rushing yardage taking a few key sacks while scrambling and had one interception on a tipped pass in the second quarter. Despite some struggles, he leaned on his teammates to pull off the thrilling victory.

“This is a team, and they came out and did everything right. They fought hard and we’ve done that all year,” Beason said. “The O-line played a heck of a game. They played their ass off all night, but what I learned about myself tonight is I can trust my teammates.”

“We got stuffed on the run a couple of times a little bit and some of our runs came off of busted pass plays and he was able to kind of find a first down,” English said.

Jeremiah Tabb led Hoover in receiving with 3 receptions for 44 yards, followed by Gardner with 40 yards on 2 catches, and Christopher Warren with 3 catches for 38 yards.

Hoover finished the game with 281 yards of total offense, 189 yard passing, 92 yards rushing. Opelika gained 276 total yards, 191 rushing, and 85 yards passing.

Hoover improves to 10-2 and will be on the road next Friday to face Central-Phenix City, which defeated Vestavia Hills 41-21 Friday.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.