Bucs' defense delivers knockout blows in region win over Oak Mountain

Three sack fumbles returned for touchdowns sealed the win for Hoover High School in a 48-21 victory over Oak Mountain in a Class 7A, Region 3 showdown Friday night.

The Bucs got the scoring started early in the first quarter with the first of their three defensive touchdowns.

“Ultimately, we needed it,” Hoover head football coach Chip English said postgame. “Offensively, we played well at times, but when you have big turnovers for scores, they feed off that.”

Trey Sanders recovered the first fumble for Hoover with 9:41 left in the opening quarter, giving the Bucs a 7-0 lead.

“You’re not going to win a game when you give up three sack fumbles for touchdowns,” Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb said postgame.

The second defensive score came late in the first quarter when quarterback Charlie Vacarella fumbled in the end zone. Joe Johnson recovered for a touchdown, putting Hoover up 21-0.

Oak Mountain answered in the second quarter with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Vacarella to Patton Knight, cutting the lead to 21-7 with 9:46 left in the half.

Vacarella pulled the Eagles within seven just before halftime on a 14-yard run with 22 seconds remaining. He finished the night 16-of-24 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 48 rushing yards on 15 carries but losing three fumbles.

Scoring slowed in the third quarter, with Hoover adding the only points on a 7-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Freeman at the 3:32 mark, pushing the lead to 28-14.

CJ Cowley extended Hoover’s advantage with a 17-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. The missed extra point left the score at 34-14 with 11:54 remaining. Cowley finished with nine carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs broke the game open on their third defensive score of the night, a sack fumble returned for a touchdown by senior defensive end Justyn Hartley. That made it 41-14 with 11:06 left.

Oak Mountain answered with a 9-yard touchdown run by Marty Myricks, trimming the deficit to 41-21 with 8:14 to play.

Hoover capped the scoring when Jonah Winston punched in a 7-yard touchdown run, sealing the 48-21 win.

Hoover (4-3 overall, 2-2 in region) has a short week with Tuscaloosa County visiting on Thursday. Oak Mountain (3-3, 1-3) will look to regroup with a road trip to Vestavia Hills, also on Thursday.

