McCammon runs wild in Bucs' blowout

BIRMINGHAM – On a field dotted with big-time playmakers, Larry McCammon stole the show.

The Hoover High School running back rushed 20 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns to pace the Bucs in a 48-20 thumping of Oak Mountain at Heardmont Park on Friday night.

“The best I’ve ever coached,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said of McCammon. “Tonight, it just worked out that the runs … the O-line did a good job of getting some creases. He’s a tough guy to tackle. He never keeps his feet still and his balance is unbelievable.”

McCammon scored four of his five touchdowns in the first half, on runs of 10, 1, 3 and 79 yards. His lone second-half touchdown was a show-stopper, a 54-yard run in which McCammon bulled over a couple defenders, spun out of another tackle, and beat several more Oak Mountain defenders down the sideline.

“I’m just blessed to be able to coach a kid like that,” Niblett said. “Unbelievable kid. He’s a leader for our team. He’s a guy that comes to work every day, no matter if he’s a little bit injured or not, you’d never know it. That’s the kind of kid he is.”

It was a balanced attack from Hoover (3-2, 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 3).

Quarterback Robby Ashford was efficient through the air, completing 15-of-23 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Long was his favorite target, and he hauled in six passes for 155 yards and a score.

Hoover amassed 558 total yards. Bryce Carnes recovered a fumble defensively for the Bucs. Wide receiver George Pickens was dressed out but did not play for the Bucs.

“That was just a total team win,” Niblett said. “We got our edge back. We’ve got to continue to sharpen our edge. They know, and I know too, that we just haven’t played like we are capable of, playing up to the standard of excellence that we expect to play at and coach at. I felt like tonight we took a step in the right direction.”

Hoover took a quick 21-0 lead late into the first quarter before Oak Mountain freshman quarterback Evan Smith bolted 57 yards down to the Hoover 23-yard line. Two plays later Luke Percer bulled forward for a 1-yard touchdown run. Hoover’s Greg Russell block the point-after attempt.

Hoover answered with a 35-yard field goal off the foot of Will Reichard to go up 24-6. Smith countered on the ensuing Oak Mountain drive, rushing for a 44-yard gain before punching it in from seven yards out.

McCammon responded with a 79-yard race to the end zone. Reichard nailed a 54-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter, giving Hoover a 34-13 halftime lead.

Percer darted up the middle for a 96-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. Hoover responded when Ashford found Long for a 33-yard strike to put the Bucs up 41-20. McCammon then impressed with his 54-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

“We did a poor job tackling, tackling high,” said Oak Mountain head coach Cris Bell. “You’re not going to get them on the ground doing that. Their offensive line whipped us up front. We didn’t tackle when we had the opportunity to tackle. They out-classed us, out-coached us, and outplayed us at every level.”

Smith finished 3-of-7 for 28 yards for Oak Mountain (1-3, 0-3). He rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Percer rushed 17 times for 162 yards and two scores. Brandon Stephens had a fumble recovery for the Eagles.

Hoover is on a bye next week before hosting Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 5. Oak Mountain travels to Pelham in a non-region game next week.

“Everybody is a little banged up (at this point),” Niblett said. “You’re fighting for November and you’ve got to be able to enforce your will on folks. We’ve always prided ourselves on being able to do that.”