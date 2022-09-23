Bucs finish strong to knock off Mountain Brook

× 1 of 38 Expand Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) runs the ball for a nice gain during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 2 of 38 Expand Hoover captains prepare for the coin toss prior to a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Julia Freeman × 3 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook running back Will Waldrop (18) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Julia Freeman × 4 of 38 Expand Hoover Cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 5 of 38 Expand Hoover long snapper Marshall Thomley grabs Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 6 of 38 Expand Hoover defensive back DJ Estes (5) breaks up a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 7 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) throws a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 8 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) is brought down during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 9 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) comes down with the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 10 of 38 Expand Hoover quarterback Brewer Smith (16) hands the ball to Hoover wide receiver Freddie Dunson (2) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 11 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver Freddie Dunson (2) is upended by Mountain Brook defensive back Hampton King (38) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 12 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) fumbles the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 13 of 38 Expand Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) jumps over the defense for a nice gain during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 14 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook High School band performs at halftime during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 15 of 38 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 16 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin (12) hands off to Mountain Brook running back John Cooper (17) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 17 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) attempts to elude Mountain Brook linebacker Drew Widener (22) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 18 of 38 Expand Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) spins out of the grasp of Mountain Brook defensive back Braxton Dean (13) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 19 of 38 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 20 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) sprints towards open field during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 21 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Tucker Crawford (29) brings down Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 22 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Hampton King (38) watches as Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) attempts to haul in a long pass during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 23 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) makes a nice grab during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 24 of 38 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 25 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook High School band performs at halftime during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 26 of 38 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 27 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) and Mountain Brook linebacker Drew Widener (22) match up during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 28 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) steps out of bounds after a nice gain during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 29 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Hampton King (38) brings down Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 30 of 38 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 31 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) is brought down during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 32 of 38 Expand Hoover defensive back Garian Denson (21) hangs on to Mountain Brook quarterback John Cooper (17) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 33 of 38 Expand Hoover defensive back Keith Christein (2) makes the tackle on Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 34 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (4) turns upfield after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 35 of 38 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 36 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook High School band performs during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 37 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver Freddie Dunson (2) is brought down after a short gain during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 38 of 38 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) eyes Mountain Brook defensive back Hampton King (38) during a game between Hoover High School and Mountain Brook High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mt Brook. Photo by Julia Freeman Prev Next

MOUNTAIN BROOK — It was a strong showing for the Hoover High School football team on Friday night in Spartan Stadium.

The Buccaneers (5-1) punched in a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and executed in all three phases of the game to hold off a tough Mountain Brook team 26-14 in non-region play.

“It was a war and we knew it was going to be a war,” said first-year Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop. “I still think they’re the most complete team we’ve played all year long, but I’m so proud of our guys tonight for how hard we played, I thought we fought really hard.”

Hoover, ranked fourth in Class 7A, outscored the Class 6A No. 2 Spartans 16-7 in the fourth quarter following back-to-back touchdown passes from senior Brewer Smith, who finished with 224 yards on 16 completions. The righty tossed his first TD to Jordan Woolen on the first snap of the fourth quarter. The throw traveled 32 yards, converted a fourth-and-9 and put the Bucs ahead 17-7 with 11:09 remaining.

After an answer by Mountain Brook (5-1) — a 44-yard touchdown pass from John Colvin to Jackson Beatty — Smith delivered again, this time on a quick slant to Freddie Dunson, who charged ahead for a 66-yard TD reception that set the final count at 26-14.

Dunson pulled in three receptions for 76 yards in the win. Woolen led all receivers with eight grabs for 122 yards and a score. Ahamari Williams paced Hoover on the ground with 101 yards and a score on 20 carries.

Williams provided the first points of the night when he polished off the visitor’s opening drive with a 5-yard take off left tackle.

However, it was defense that sparked Hoover in the first half. Senior defensive back DJ Estes delivered at the end of the first half, blitzing off the edge for a strip-sack of Colvin with 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Estes tore the ball loose and recovered it at the Mountain Brook 27-yard line, setting up Peyton Argent’s 29-yard field goal as time expired. That kick broke a 7-7 tie and sent Hoover to the break with a 10-7 advantage.

Both teams would go scoreless through the third before the fourth-quarter fireworks.

“DJ is an electric player,” said Waldrop. “He plays really hard and he’s a very smart player. That was a big play.”

Kaleb Jackson and Braxton Urquhart both recorded interceptions for Hoover. The Bucs also forced a safety midway through the fourth when Colvin chased a fumble into the end zone and was eventually called for intentional grounding to give Hoover a 19-14 lead with 6:09 remaining.

For Mountain Brook, Colvin went 11-for-27 through the air for 134 yards and a score. Cole Gamble led the rushing attack with 102 yards and a score on 11 calls. His touchdown covered 43 yards and evened things up at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

Mountain Brook is off next week. Hoover is scheduled to visit Oak Mountain next Friday night in Region 3 play.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.