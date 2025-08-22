IMG’s ground game overwhelms Hoover in season-opening loss

× 1 of 30 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) outruns the defense on the way to a Hoover touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 2 of 30 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) protects the ball after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 3 of 30 Expand Hoover safety DJ Waluyn (1) brings down an IMG ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 4 of 30 Expand Hoover running back JR Mosley (3) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 5 of 30 Expand Hoover head coach Chip English watches a play during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 6 of 30 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) is tackled during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 7 of 30 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 8 of 30 Expand Hoover running back JR Mosley (3) is tackled by a number of IMG players during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 9 of 30 Expand A Hoover running back is tackled by IMG players during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 10 of 30 Expand Hoover linebacker Trey Sanders (6) celebrates a sack on the IMG punter during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 11 of 30 Expand Hoover Cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Hoover struggled to stop the run Friday night.

IMG Academy leaned on its star running back and dominant offensive line, riding Le’Khy Thompkins to a 34-13 win over Hoover.

“We know there is going to be adversity,” Hoover head coach Chip English said. “We were hoping it was not going to be that score, but the realization of it is that our guys never quit. That’s what kind of team we are and I am proud of them for that.”

Thompkins carried the load early, rushing for 139 first-half yards and two touchdowns as the Ascenders built a 20-7 halftime lead. The Louisville commit finished with three touchdowns and 168 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Thompkins opened the scoring on third-and-2 during IMG’s opening drive, slicing through the Hoover front before sprinting past the secondary for a 59-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked, leaving IMG with a 6-0 lead.

Hoover responded quickly behind senior receiver Jonah Winston, who turned a short screen into a highlight-reel play, weaving through and ducking under defenders for a 39-yard score and a 7-6 lead with 7:53 remaining in the opening quarter.

IMG regained control late in the first quarter, capitalizing on a short field. Thompkins capped the drive with his second touchdown.

On the opening play of the next drive, IMG’s AJ Marks intercepted Hoover quarterback Kaleb Freeman and raced 28 yards for a pick-six, stretching the lead to 20-7 with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter.

Hoover had chances to close the gap — including a stop on a fake punt and a trip inside the 10 — but came away empty after a mishandled field goal attempt.

IMG shifted gears to open the third quarter, turning to the passing game after establishing the run. Quarterback Jayden Wade faked a handoff and delivered a strike to Eric McFarland, who darted through the middle for a 29-yard touchdown and a 27-7 advantage.

Thompkins’ final score came late in the third quarter, when he muscled across the goal line from 9 yards out to cap a two-play, 19-yard drive that extended the lead to 34-7.

Hoover found the end zone one more time in the closing minutes. Senior wideout Jeremiah Tabb elevated over a defender for a highlight-reel catch at the goal line, cutting the deficit to the final score, 34-13.

Freeman — making his first career start for Hoover after transferring from Pleasant Grove — finished 11-of-20 for 123 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Winston paced all players with 77 yards receiving on seven catches, while Tabb totaled 40 yards on three receptions.

IMG has now won all four meetings between the programs.

Next week does not get much easier for Hoover, which travels to face crosstown rival Spain Park. The Jaguars are coming off a 12-1 season in their return to Class 6A and opened with a 48-21 win Friday night.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage all season long.