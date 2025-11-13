Hoover High School honors fall athletic signees

by

Hoover High School held a ceremony on Wednesday to recognize 13 student-athletes who are planning to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

  • Mollie Hanson — softball, Berry College
  • Jazlyn Jackson — gymnastics, Iowa State University
  • Jameson Coleman — track and field, Samford University
  • Daisy Luna — track and field, Samford University
  • Aaliyah Blanchard — basketball, Middle Tennessee State University
  • Khloe Ford — basketball, University of Missouri
  • Jackson Sheffield — basketball, Vanderbilt University
  • Will Adams — baseball, Louisiana State University
  • James Au — baseball, Northwest Florida State College
  • Cameron Lowery — baseball, Coastal Alabama (South) Community College
  • Grayson Payne — baseball, Calhoun Community College
  • Tanner Underwood — baseball, Snead State Community College
  • Jaxson Wood — baseball, University of Tennessee