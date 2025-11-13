Hoover High School honors fall athletic signees

×
Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics
Hoover High School recognized 13 college signees on Nov. 12, 2025. Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics.
Hoover High School held a ceremony on Wednesday to recognize 13 student-athletes who are planning to continue their athletic careers at the college level.
- Mollie Hanson — softball, Berry College
- Jazlyn Jackson — gymnastics, Iowa State University
- Jameson Coleman — track and field, Samford University
- Daisy Luna — track and field, Samford University
- Aaliyah Blanchard — basketball, Middle Tennessee State University
- Khloe Ford — basketball, University of Missouri
- Jackson Sheffield — basketball, Vanderbilt University
- Will Adams — baseball, Louisiana State University
- James Au — baseball, Northwest Florida State College
- Cameron Lowery — baseball, Coastal Alabama (South) Community College
- Grayson Payne — baseball, Calhoun Community College
- Tanner Underwood — baseball, Snead State Community College
- Jaxson Wood — baseball, University of Tennessee