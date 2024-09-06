Bucs spread the wealth in romp over Hillcrest in Tuscaloosa

× 1 of 28 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) sprints downfield during a game between Hoover High School and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 28 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4), Hoover quarterback Mac Beason (15), Hoover wide receiver Reggie Jackson (6), and Hoover defensive lineman Pa'Landing Drammeh (9) observe the pre-game coin toss prior to a game between Hoover High School and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 28 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, AL. TUSCALOOSA -- Five different players found the end zone Friday night as the Hoover Bucs rolled to a 35-6 victory at Hillcrest High School in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener.

"We left some points on the board, but the defense played lights out," said Hoover Coach Chip English. "We want to be 1-0 at the end of the night, and we are. Hillcrest, I think, is a top four team in our region, so to come away with a convincing win the way we did, I'm really proud of the guys."

Mac Beason carried Hoover (2-1, 1-0 Region 3) with 252 yards of total offense, completing 12-of-20 passes for 186 yards and rushing for 66 yards. He ran in the Bucs' first touchdown of the night in the final two minutes of the first quarter, and threw a 47-yard touchdown to Christopher Warren with 4:11 to play in the third quarter.

While Hoover gave up some big plays in spots, the defense stood strong inside the redzone with three stops inside the 5. The first goal-line stand set up a 26-yard field goal by Hudson Hall for Hillcrest's first points, 7-3, only 20 seconds into the second quarter. Jacorrey Haynes answered with a 6-yard Hoover touchdown run. Hillcrest marched down the field again, but another stop inside the five set up a 20-yard field goal from Hall to make it 146 with 4:33 left in the first half.

"I can't say enough about our defense coming out and playing tonight with two big goal-line stands. That's big for our program," English said. "I told the guys tonight if we serve one another, because we're on the same team, and have a mind of service, then good things will happen. The defense served us tonight with great field position and two goal-line stands. We fed off of that offensively. It was a complete team win."

Jonah Winston powered Hoover in the third quarter, beginning with a 35-yard touchdown run in the first minute. A turnover on downs gave the ball back to the Bucs at their own 45. JR Mosley and Keilan Jefferson helped push the ball down to the Patriots' 3. Winston pushed the ball into the end zone again, but the play was ruled a fumble and turnover, keeping the score 21-6.

After Warren's touchdown catch later in the third quarter, the Bucs' defense answered with a takeaway of its. Dylan Bunkley intercepted Hillcrest's Bryson Kimbrough at the Hoover 3 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. Beason marched Hoover back down field, but was picked off by Javarski Lanier at the Bucs' 2-yard-line.

Once Hoover forced a punt, clock management went to work. Hoover ran 7:27 off the clock, going 80 yards in 13 plays to cap the evening with a 3-yard Jordan Jacobs touchdown run with 1:21 to play.

Hoover finished the night with 438 total yards to Hillcrest's 249, while holding Kimbrough to 38 yards passing. The Patriots' offense largely came from Christian Richey's 114 yards on 11 carries and Jacobi Harris' 82 yards on six carries.

Next up for the Bucs is a region road trip to Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Sept. 13 before hosting the Prattville Lions in Region 3 action on Sept. 20.

