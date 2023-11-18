Bucs' season ends at Hewitt

× 1 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Jadon Loving (1) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 2 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 3 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Noah Dobbins (3) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 4 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover defensive lineman Micah Hampton (9) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 5 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd (7) celebrates a touchdown run during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 6 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover wide receiver Hunter Purdue (80) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 7 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd (7) breaks free from Hoover defensive lineman Justyn Hartley (47) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 8 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 9 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville team captains Hewitt-Trussville offensive lineman Kade Martin (73) , Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd (7) and Hewitt-Trussville defensive back Riggs Dunn (12) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 10 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville running back Deuce Alston (2) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 11 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover defensive lineman Branden Rudolph (98) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 12 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover cheerleaders lead the team on the field during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 13 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 14 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 15 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover cheerleaders during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 16 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt Cheerleaders during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 17 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville auxiliary during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 18 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 19 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 20 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd (7) fighting for extra yards during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 21 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 22 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville running back Jaqson Melton (5) is tackled by Hoover defensive back Jeremy Cook (5) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 23 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd (7) finds room to run during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 24 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville running back Jaqson Melton (5) finds the end zone during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 25 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville takes the field during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 26 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover team captains Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) , Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) , Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) and Hoover wide receiver Avery Crawford (7) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 27 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 28 of 28 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hoover wide receiver Hunter Purdue (80) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover on Friday, Nov 17, 2023, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles. Prev Next

TRUSSVILLE – A lot of history was made here Friday.

Hewitt-Trussville High School throttled Hoover 40-7 in the Class 7A quarterfinals, but that blowout score barely scratches the surface of the larger story.

The Huskies (9-3) are headed to their first Class 7A semifinal game in school history. The Bucs (5-7) are not headed to the Class 7A semifinals for the first time in school history. Class 7A began in 2014.

“It’s been a long time, unfortunately, here, but we just want to make this thing a regular occurrence,” Huskies head coach Josh Floyd said following the game. “We’ve been so close. We’ve had some heartbreakers. We’ve had two games in the quarterfinals where we’ve lost by one point. Both of them I felt like we could have or should have won the game. Lost a tough one to these guys two years ago.”

Hewitt-Trussville advances to the 7A semifinals at Thompson (10-1) next week. The Warriors beat Vestavia Hills 34-14 Friday. Thompson won 40-14 at Hewitt-Trussville earlier this season.

“They’ve won four [state championships] in a row,” Josh Floyd said. “That’s all you have to say. We’ll have to play great football to win. They’re the defending champs for a reason. They’re super talented on both sides of the ball. Got four stars, five stars, that’s what you’re playing.”

Next week will come. This Friday night was a rout from the get-go. On Hewitt-Trussville’s second possession, senior quarterback Peyton Floyd connected with Jacob Serena over the middle for a 25-yard touchdown. One offensive snap later, the ball whizzed by Hoover quarterback Jonah Winston and through the end zone for a safety, giving Hewitt-Trussville a 9-0 lead. A Trip Ward 26-yard field goal put the Huskies up 12-0 after one quarter.

Peyton Floyd scored on a 5-yard keeper early in the second quarter to make it 19-0, and Hoover got its only points of the game on the ensuing possession on a 2-yard run by Bradley Shaw, a touchdown run set up in large part by a fake punt in which Shaw tossed a 30-yard pass to Braydon Gerstenberg on fourth-and-10.

Peyton Floyd responded on the next drive, rushing four times for 51 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown run to put the Huskies up 26-7 at halftime. As he celebrated in the end zone, he shouted, “This is my time!”

Indeed, it was.

“I’ve never seen a team more motivated to play a game like all week,” Peyton Floyd said. “I think we were all really locked in.”

Wideout Jadon Loving caught a 33-yard touchdown from Peyton Floyd on Hewitt-Trussville’s first drive of the third quarter, and running back Jaqson Melton added an 18-yard rushing score three plays after defensive back Michael Igbinoghene intercepted Winston. From there, it was just a matter of running the clock down to history.

Hewitt-Trussville has only made the state semifinals three times in program history, in any classification. The last trip was 1996. The other years were 1990 and 1992. Hoover had won at least two playoff games every season since 2000. The Bucs finish with a losing record for the first time since a 4-6 season in 1998. The win was Hewitt-Trussville’s first ever over Hoover in the playoffs, having lost the first six.

Peyton Floyd finished 13-of-17 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 21 times for 119 yards and two scores. Melton rushed 15 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. Kennedy Mitchell gained all of his 82 yards on 11 carries in the second half. Loving caught nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, while Serena caught two passes for 33 yards and a score.

“We embraced the moment, and we played great tonight,” Peyton Floyd said. “I feel like I’ve been doubted my whole life, to be honest. My goal is really to prove people wrong, and I’m trying to win a state championship this year.”

For Hoover, Winston was 3-of-11 for 36 yards and an interception. He rushed eight times for 10 yards. Running back Kamal Amerson rushed 10 times for 72 yards.

“Our defense was incredible to hold these guys to seven points,” Josh Floyd said. “Just an awesome job.”

Long after the game ended, various Hewitt-Trussville players and their families remained on the field. Among them was Peyton Floyd, heaving passes to young boys. One pass, a Hail Mary, arched into the black sky and only became visible again as it descended in the glow of the Hewitt-Trussville Stadium jumbotron.

In black and red text, it read, “Advancing to the Semifinals.”

The text remained even after everyone had headed home, and, who knows, it might still be there Saturday morning.

Click here to view all of our high school football photos.