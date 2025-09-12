Bucs drop 2nd straight region game

× 1 of 30 Expand Hoover running back Keilan Jefferson (23) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 30 Expand Hewitt-Trussville running back CJ Davis (11) is stopped by Hoover defensive end Javon Pulliam (7) during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 30 Expand Hoover running back JR Mosley (3) is stopped by Hewitt defenders during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 4 of 30 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) celebrates a touchdown run during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the Hoover Met. HOOVER – Hoover High School suffered a tough 17-14 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

“It’s hard to win here,” Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd said. “Hoover’s a really good football team, always. They’re hard to score on, they’re so fast and big up front. We didn’t do a great job, but we found a way to win.”

The Huskies are known for their offensive identity, but their defense has risen to be one of the elite units in all of Alabama high school football. They were the best scoring defense in Class 7A a season ago, and held the Bucs to just 14 points on Friday.

“Our defense played great. They hung in there and kept us in the game when we were struggling offensively,” Josh Floyd said.

That defense held Hoover to 202 total yards on the evening, and a couple turnovers proved to be pivotal.

With Hoover driving in the second quarter, linebacker Parker Floyd stepped in front of a pass to stop a Hoover scoring drive in the red zone.

“They ran a similar play earlier in the drive and I wasn’t there, so I knew they would probably come back to it,” he said. “I knew the dig was coming, so I was in the right place at the right time and had to catch it.”

Then, in the fourth quarter, Harrison Malone laid a hit on the quarterback, jarring the ball loose. D’ante Seals recovered the fumble in plus territory. Although the Huskies eventually turned the ball over on downs, that turnover allowed them to burn plenty of clock, giving Hoover only a minute on its final drive.

Both teams initial offensive plans worked to perfection, as the Huskies and Bucs exchanged touchdowns on their opening drives. Hewitt-Trussville opened the game with a 72-yard drive, scoring on Jack Floyd’s 21-yard pass to Dylan Cope, who went up over his defender to snag the ball for the score.

Hoover responded with a big pass play of its own. Facing third-and-33, Kaleb Freeman hit Jeremiah Tabb down the sideline for a 44-yard score to make it 7-7.

Josh Floyd said Hoover controlled the field position much of the night, and that was evident on Hoover’s second scoring drive, one that started in Hewitt territory. Jonah Winston took the wildcat snap and ran it from 13 yards out to give the Bucs a 14-7 lead at the half.

Hewitt caught a break on Hoover’s first drive of the third quarter. The Huskies pushed Hoover back and forced a quick punt, but the snap went over the punter’s head and out of the back of the end zone, giving Hewitt two points to cut the deficit to 14-9.

The Huskies took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter, as Deuce Alston found green grass to score an 8-yard touchdown and cap off an 11-play drive. Jack Floyd ran it in for the two-point conversion to give Hewitt the 17-14 lead.

Hewitt-Trussville is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the ultra-competitive Class 7A, Region 3. The Huskies have knocked off two teams they will undoubtedly be competing against for potential playoff seeding, backing up last week’s Vestavia Hills win with a win over the Bucs.

“We’re excited to be 2-0,” Josh Floyd said. “But it doesn’t mean anything, you’ve got five more.”

Jack Floyd finished 10-of-16 passing for 96 yards and the score, while rushing for 74 yards on 15 carries. CJ Davis had 15 rushes as well, gaining 58 yards. Alston also toted the ball 15 times, picking up 52 yards. James Kelly had 23 yards on seven rushes.

“Our guys ran hard today as a team and had to break some tackles,” Josh Floyd said.

Cope had six grabs for 59 yards to lead the Huskies.

For Hoover, Freeman completed 16-of-23 passes for 151 yards and the score. Tabb was his top target, catching five balls for 84 yards. Winston also had five receptions for 26 yards in addition to his rushing touchdown. Keilan Jefferson was Hoover’s leading rusher, gaining 57 yards on nine carries. JR Mosley also had nine rushes, going for 32 yards.

Both teams remain in region play next week. Hewitt-Trussville heads to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, while Hoover plays at Prattville.

