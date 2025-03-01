Destination reached: Lady Bucs win 5th straight state title

× 1 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital Hoover girls varsity basketball team celebrates their fifth state championshio win in a row after the Hoover vs. Hillcrest 7A state basketball championship game at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Mar. 1, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 3 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 4 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 5 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 6 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 7 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 8 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 9 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 10 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 11 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 12 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 13 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 14 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 15 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 16 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital × 17 of 17 Expand Starnes Digital Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – The Lady Bucs have arrived at their destination.

Navigating the #Drive2Five was no easy Sunday ride down a country highway, but the Hoover High School girls basketball team arrived at the same place it has each of the last four years: leaving Legacy Arena with yet another blue map trophy.

Hoover held strong in the second half to knock off Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 51-44 in the Class 7A final, giving the Lady Bucs their fifth consecutive state championship.

“Every one of them is special because they come with adversity,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said. “It’s always emotional, because I know how much they work. We put them through a lot, and when they get to reap the rewards of that, it’s just sweet.”

Hoover is the second girls program in state history to achieve five straight state titles. Hazel Green’s run of seven straight 6A titles came to an end earlier this week. It is the 11th state championship for the Hoover girls.

The Lady Bucs enter each season with a target on their back, regardless of what head coach Krystle Johnson’s personnel looks like. No matter that last year’s state tournament MVP Khloe Ford missed much of the season. No matter that legends Reniya Kelly and Aniya Hubbard have exhausted their eligibility.

“We have to find what motivates us,” Johnson said. “Winning five years in a row is not easy, and you have to find what motivates. The doubt and talking motivate us.”

Every season starts with a 0-0 record, but the winning simply continues at Hoover.

The Lady Bucs posted a 32-4 record, nothing new for the elite level this program plays at year in and year out. But one of those defeats was earlier this season against the same Hillcrest team they took the floor against Saturday afternoon.

That bit of history did not repeat itself.

Hillcrest gave Hoover a firm test, as expected. Hoover shot out to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Patriots dominated the proceedings in the second quarter. Hillcrest outscored Hoover 16-1 in the second, holding the Lady Bucs without a field goal and taking a 22-20 lead into the halftime break.

“After a one-point second quarter, you can imagine spirits were down in the locker room,” Johnson said. “We challenged them — there’s no way they can be more physical and hungry than us in the second half. I’m glad they came out in the second half, played solid defense, made free throws down the stretch and got the win.”

Hoover got back on track in the third quarter, outpacing the Lady Patriots 17-7 and taking control of the game. The Lady Bucs held Hillcrest at bay in the final quarter to claim another state title.

Hoover’s seniors this year are Kylie Hale, Nia Brown, Kaitlyn Gipson and Layla Cannon. Gipson made the most of her final game, leading the way with 17 points.

Aaliyah Blanchard scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Kristen Winston scored eight points, while Cannon and Jaliyah Manuel added seven points. Cannon also posted six rebounds and three blocks.

Even though those seniors will move on and a new team will emerge next year, the Lady Bucs will soon embark on a new road that ultimately leads to the same place.

“People are always trying to find cracks. This is our goal — to get here every year. It’s an understood statement,” she said.