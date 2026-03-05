Lady Bucs storm into state final

× 1 of 28 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Hoover's Ava Leonard (3) during a Class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Alma Bryant on Thursday March 5, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 2 of 28 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Hoover's Londyn Cook (11) during a Class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Alma Bryant on Thursday March 5, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 3 of 28 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Hoover's Londyn Cook (11) during a Class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Alma Bryant on Thursday March 5, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 4 of 28 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Hoover's Ava Leonard (3) during a Class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Alma Bryant on Thursday March 5, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. BIRMINGHAM – The Lady Bucs looked like a team that had been there and done that before Thursday afternoon.

The Hoover High School girls basketball team throttled Alma Bryant 92-47 in the Class 7A state semifinals at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

Hoover advances to the state championship game Saturday at 4 p.m., as the Lady Bucs face Bob Jones in search of their sixth consecutive state title.

“Making it this far, it’s a blessing to get this far,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said following the game.

Alma Bryant hung tough for the first quarter, but the final three quarters were thoroughly handled by Hoover. The Lady Bucs took a 17-14 lead after the opening period and stretched it out to a 50-27 edge at the half. A 32-11 advantage in the third quarter allowed the Lady Bucs to cruise to the finish line.

As a program, Hoover has been a mainstay at the final four and the state championship game. Players like Aaliyah Blanchard, Khloe Ford and Kristen Winston have been key cogs on previous state championship teams. Their comfort level on the Legacy Arena floor was evident from the outset.

“It’s a great feeling to be back,” Blanchard said. “We have some players that haven’t been this far. Since some of us have been here, we try to set an example so they can feel more comfortable.”

Even with the familiarity, there is still some newness for the Lady Bucs with the state championship game looming this weekend. Ford was out with an injury last season. Players like Ava Leonard and Londyn Cook are experiencing their first playoff run as key players.

Hoover’s tough schedule throughout the season has readied players like Leonard and Cook for the moment.

“We play hard teams in the beginning to prepare us for moments like this,” Kristen Winston said.

Ford led the charge for the Lady Bucs on Thursday, posing a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Winston finished with 21 points, eight assists and four steals. Blanchard wrapped her day with eight points and nine boards.

Kayla Maxwell went for 10 points, making all four of her shots. Chasity Johnson had eight points, and Cook finished with six points. Leonard scored five points.

Hoover will face Bob Jones in the state title game Saturday. Bob Jones rallied in the second half to come back and beat Auburn on Thursday morning. The two teams played earlier this season, with Hoover winning by 10 points. But Johnson contends the Lady Bucs did not play well and will need to put forth its best game in two days’ time.

“There’s something about putting that Hoover jersey on, there’s a target on them every game. When you put that jersey on, there’s a different mindset that has to click. As a former player at Hoover, I understand that, too,” she said.